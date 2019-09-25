Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi set to have shoulder surgery next week

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi falls after grabbing a ground ball hit by Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) AP

The left shoulder injury that ended Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s season prematurely over the weekend has been diagnosed as a labral tear and will require surgery.

He has anterior instability in his left shoulder, and he’ll have a “stabilization procedure” next week, according to Royals head athletic trainer Nick Kenney. A decision has not yet been made on what surgeon will perform the procedure.

The timetable for his recovery will be five to six months, and the Royals believe it’s possible he’ll be ready for opening day.

Mondesi, 24, initially injured the shoulder in July while diving for a fly ball in foul territory along the left field line at Kauffman Stadium. He went on the injured list from July 17 with a shoulder subluxation. He rehabbed the injury for several weeks, and he began a minor-league rehab assignment on Aug. 20, and he rejoined the major league club on Sept. 1.

In the first inning on Sunday, Mondesi injured the same shoulder while making a diving stop on a ground ball hit by Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz. Kenney popped the shoulder back into place on the field and Mondesi came out of the game immediately.

Mondesi finished the season with a slash line of .263/.291/.424 slugging percentage. He entered Sunday tied with Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar for the MLB lead in triples (10). His 43 steals also ranked second to Seattle’s Mallex Smith (45 steals) despite Mondesi having played in just 101 of the Royals’ 157 games.

