Mike Matheny might not be a slam dunk as next Royals manager

Rebuilding Royals farm system a priority for GM Dayton Moore Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore wants to continue to rebuild the farm system by being aggressive in the Rule 5 draft, and expects to also acquire young talent through the baseball draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore wants to continue to rebuild the farm system by being aggressive in the Rule 5 draft, and expects to also acquire young talent through the baseball draft.

With the Kansas City Royals in the market for a new manager, speculation immediately turned to former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny as the successor to Ned Yost, the franchise’s managerial victory leader who sat at the helm of back-to-back AL pennant winning teams, including the 2015 World Series champions.

While USA Today reported that Matheny is expected to become the next manager, no decision has been made on the next manager and it likely won’t be soon considering the transition within the franchise, including the pending sale of the team to John Sherman, according to a club source.

Matheny figures to be a strong candidate, but he should not be viewed as the only in-house option. Bench coach Dale Sveum and catching coach/quality control coach Pedro Grifol also figure to garner consideration.

Sveum has taken on several roles during his tenure with the Royals under Yost since 2014. Sveum has been third base coach, hitting coach and bench coach, but prior to joining the staff and reuniting with Yost — the two were together in Milwaukee — Sveum managed the Chicago Cubs during the 2012-13 seasons.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Grifol similarly has held multiple roles in his tenure with the Royals, including as a minor league coach, a major league special assignment coach, hitting coach, catching coach and most recently as catching/quality control coach. He has played a big part in the development of franchise home run record setter Jorge Soler as well as shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and catcher Salvador Perez.

Grifol has also managed winter ball for Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Winter League.

Matheny does carry a hefty resume that includes managing the Cardinals from 2012-18, three consecutive NL Central Division titles and playoff appearances in each of his first four seasons as a manager as well as the 2013 NL pennant.

The Royals hired Matheny as a special adviser in late November, and he was present regularly at the club’s facility in Arizona during spring training.

“Mike Matheny is one of the most respected people in the game,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said during spring training. “You ask every Fortune 500 company in America who they want him to come speak to their employees, and Mike Matheny is on a list of about 25. He’s great listener.

“I think Mike Matheny picked us as much as we picked him.”

Moore brushed off the idea of Matheny being a manager in waiting back in February, instead comparing Matheny’s addition to past hires such as Rafael Belliard and Harry Spilman, who both joined the organization in loosely defined roles.

Belliard, a longtime major league player, is a special assistant to the general manager after having coached in both the minors and majors for years. Spilman has had held the title of special assistant for player development for five years.

“Always let the needs of the organization guide their path,” Moore said in February. “You know your people, you know their skill set. Then the needs of the organization either put them in a role or they don’t based on what we need.”

Of course, Yost’s first position within the Royals organization was as a special adviser prior to replacing Trey Hillman.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE