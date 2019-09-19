Royals’ Mike Montgomery not able to cool Twins’ hot bats or his temper

Kansas City Royals pitcher Mike Montgomery reacts after giving up a walk to Minnesota Twins’ Luis Arraez during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP

One day after the Royals were involved in a remarkable display of pitching and defensive play that carried a scoreless tie into extra innings in Oakland, Royals starter Mike Montgomery ran into the “Bomba Squad” in Minnesota.

Montgomery gave up three home runs and a walk before he got ejected from the game in the fifth inning.

The Twins, who set a major-league record with five players having hit 30 or more home runs in a season, hit four homers which accounted for seven runs as the Royals lost the third game in a row, 8-5, in front of 24,565 in the series opener at Target Field on Thursday night.

Montgomery earned his first career ejection shortly after a mound visit from Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred that seemed almost entirely intended to calm down the veteran lefty.

Montgomery had just given up his third home run of the night, a fifth-inning solo shot my Mitch Garver, in an at-bat that included a pair of borderline calls that didn’t go Montgomery’s way.

Montgomery stepped off the rubber and took a few steps behind the mound to gather himself before hearing what Eldred had to say. When home- plate umpire Manny Gonzalez came out to break up the mound meeting, he and Montgomery got in a heated verbal exchange.

Replay showed Gonzalez telling Montgomery to stop talking to him, and Montgomery’s reply included a few expletives which led to Gonzalez throwing him out of the game. Montgomery flipped the ball dismissively in the direction of Gonazalez on his way to the dugout.

I picked up "You're f***ing terrible" which I think was the key phrase in this Mike Montgomery ejection pic.twitter.com/BNBz9AMB5b — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) September 20, 2019

The Royals (56-98) have had four ejections in their last seven games. Outfielder Alex Gordon and manager Ned Yost were ejected on Sept. 13, while bench coach Dale Sveum got ejected on Sept. 14. All four ejections were for arguing balls and strikes.

Words were passed. Montgomery was ejected. #Royals pic.twitter.com/ygNwukXHQz — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) September 20, 2019

The Twins scored two runs in the fifth, one against reliever Jacob Barnes after Montgomery left the game, to take a 6-5 lead. Each team led twice through five innings, but the Twins (94-59) didn’t trail after the fifth.

Nelson Cruz’s second home run of the night, a two-run shot in the seventh off of Royals reliever Jake Newberry, gave the Twins an 8-5 lead.

The Royals squandered a scoring opportunity in the eighth inning when the first two batters, Meibrys Viloria and Nicky Lopez singled. The next three batters went down in order. The Royals were also retired in order in the ninth.

The four-game series continues on Friday night. Left-hander Eric Skoglund (0-1, 8.36 ERA) will start for the Royals, while the Twins had yet to announce a starter as of the start of Thursday night’s game.

