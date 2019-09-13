Alex Gordon, Ned Yost ejected in Royals’ 4-1 loss to the Astros

Umpire Brian Knight ejects Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) after Yost argued the ejection of Martin Maldonado during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

The Royals and Astros will be spending their October days in very different ways, but on Friday night, the two locked in a tight battle at Kauffman Stadium.

Houston, which has a comfortable lead in the American League West, beat the Royals 4-1 on a three-run home run by right fielder George Springer in the ninth inning.

But the Royals, 55-93, aren’t going gently into that good night as they attempt to avoid what seems to be an inevitable second straight 100-loss season. And while none of the boys in blue raged against the dying of the light Friday, they were clearly angered by plate umpire Lance Barrett.

Trailing 1-0 in the seventh inning against Astros starter Gerrit Cole, Royals left fielder Alex Gordon showed his displeasure at a called third strike by dropping his bat at the plate.

When the inning ended, Royals manager Ned Yost came out to discuss the situation with Barrett and was ejected for the fourth time this season. Gordon also was tossed at the inning break, just the second time in his career he’s been ejected.

Perhaps sparked by the confrontation, the Royals tied the game the following inning.

Center fielder Bubba Starling shattered his bat on a single to left field, stole second and took third on an errant throw by Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria followed with a fly ball to center that scored Starling to tie it 1-1.

The Astros struck back immediately in the ninth inning against Heath Fillmyer. Kyle Tucker singled with one out and Michael Brantley walked. After Josh Reddick struck out, Springer crushed a pitch to left-center field to make it 4-1. The home run was estimated at 433 feet.

Early on, it didn’t look to be a close game.

Royals starter Danny Duffy struggled through the first two innings, allowing a run on two hits and two walks. But he had thrown 54 pitches and it seemed likely the Royals bullpen would be called upon sooner than later.

Instead, Duffy managed to get through six innings, allowing just a first-inning solo home run to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, the second batter of the game.

It was Duffy’s second straight start of allowing one run in six innings pitched, the first time he’s allowed just two runs in consecutive outings.

Unfortunately for Duffy and the Royals, Cole showed why he is Houston’s ace. Well, one of the Astros’ aces; they also have Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke in their rotation.

Cole struck out 11 and increased his season total to 292. He gave up four hits (two by Starling) and the unearned run.

The Royals, who have won their last four series, will have their work cut out if they want to make it five. Greinke, the former Royals star, will start Saturday.