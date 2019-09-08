Royals take it on the chin in 9-0 loss to the Marlins

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery stands on the mound during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Had you been wondering what sparked the recent run of Royals wins, you got your answer on Sunday afternoon. They were helped by solid but not great pitching throughout the run of six wins in seven games.

They were able to stay in games and gave themselves chances in the later innings to rally or swing the game in their favor. That was not the case in their series finale against the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins, who entered the day with the lowest team batting average in the National League and second-lowest in the majors (.239), blasted the Royals pitching staff for nine runs and chased starting pitcher Mike Montgomery from the game after four innings.

Instead of a series sweep, the Royals took it on the chin in a 9-0 loss in front of an announced 10,934 plus 174 dogs for “Bark in the Park” at Marlins Park. Three of the five pitchers used by the Royals gave up runs. Rookie left-hander Gabe Speier and Jesse Hahn were the only ones to escape unscathed.

The Royals were held to four hits. Whit Merrifield, Adalberto Mondesi, Hunter Dozier and Humberto Arteaga collected one hit apiece.

The Royals will have Monday off before beginning a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night. Royals right-hander Jakob Junis (9-12, 4.94) is scheduled to start for the Royals.