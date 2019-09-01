Adalberto Mondesi is full speed ahead as he rejoins Royals

Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi talks about his shoulder injury Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi speaks with reporters the day after he suffered a left shoulder subluxation while diving for a foul ball against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on July 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi speaks with reporters the day after he suffered a left shoulder subluxation while diving for a foul ball against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on July 16, 2019.

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi didn’t work his way back from injury — one his manager admitted he thought might sideline him for the rest of the season — just to play a watered-down version of his high-speed and high-energy brand of baseball.

While the Royals would like for Mondesi not to risk re-injuring his left shoulder on a head-first slide or dive into a base or going after the ball in the field, manager Ned Yost knows that’s not a very realistic proposition.

“He’s going to play his game,” Yost said. “He’s a tremendous athlete, and he’s going to play his game. If you play safe, you’re going to be in trouble. … I’m going to allow him to play his game. It’ll be fine.”

Mondesi, an electrifying 24-year-old switch hitter who hadn’t played since mid-July, rejoined the club before Sunday’s game when rosters expanded. Left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy, catcher Cam Gallagher and right-handed pitcher Heath Fillmyer also bolstered the roster.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mondesi, Duffy and Gallagher were all activated from the injured list, while the Royals recalled Fillmyer from Triple-A Omaha.

Mondesi, who went on the IL with a left shoulder subluxation on July 17, played in nine games during a minor-league rehab assignment from Aug. 20-30. He said his shoulder has felt normal during his rehab assignment.

As far as limiting his slides to feet-first, which is not Mondesi’s natural inclination, the young shortstop tried to toe the company line while also being honest.

“I’ve been working on that, but, you know, it’s instincts,” Mondesi said. “I want to be careful. I’m going to be smarter, but I just play hard.”

Sunday marked his first game back in the Royals lineup since he got injured diving for a foul ball along the third base line at Kauffman Stadium on July 16. He’d had two hits, scored two runs and stolen a base in that game before he left with the shoulder injury.

Mondesi batted .266 with a .294 on-base percentage and a .433 slugging percentage, seven home runs and 52 RBIs in 82 games prior to his second IL stint of the season.

Despite not having played in a month and a half, Mondesi is tied for the American League in triples (nine) along with teammate Whit Merrifield and Seattle’s Mallex Smith. Mondesi’s 31 stolen bases rank third in the AL behind Smith (39) and Jonathan Villar (32).

Asked if he’d pursue the stolen base title, Mondesi smiled and replied coyly, “I’m going to play. Let’s see what happens.”

Duffy, who rehabbed a left hamstring strain, returned to the starting rotation for the first time since Aug. 3. Gallagher was on the IL with a left oblique strain. He’s still not 100 percent, but Yost said he’d be available to catch in an emergency.

Fillmyer will provide depth out of the bullpen. He made four appearances (three starts) with the club this season before the Royals sent him down to the minors.

He’d spent more than a month on the IL with Triple-A Omaha due to a shoulder impingement, but he rehabbed and rejoined the Omaha squad in July.

“Right now everything feels good, it’s coming out well, no pain,” Fillmyer said.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE