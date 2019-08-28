Royals’ Ned Yost lauds David Glass as ‘special man’ amid reports of team being for sale

Royals manager Ned Yost talks about his relationship with David Glass Royals manager Ned Yost spoke to reporters about his relationship with team owner David Glass. Yost talked about it at Kauffman Stadium prior to a game against the Oakland Athletics. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals manager Ned Yost spoke to reporters about his relationship with team owner David Glass. Yost talked about it at Kauffman Stadium prior to a game against the Oakland Athletics.

Royals manager Ned Yost swiveled his chair 180 degrees, pointed at a framed photograph high on the wall of his office at Kauffman Stadium and explained one of the lesser-known reasons why he felt such a deep level of pride, satisfaction and fulfillment upon winning the 2015 World Series.

The picture featured Royals owner and chairman David Glass holding the World Series trophy.

“I just wanted to win for him more than anything because he believed in us, even when nobody else would,” Yost said of Glass. “I’ve always felt that. So when we won the World Series, the happiest time was when he got to hold that trophy right there.

“That was the happiest time for me. We had done it. Then I realized when I got home what it had meant to the city. I didn’t have any idea. ... He’s just a special man.”

The news broke Tuesday that Glass has begun negotiating the sale of the team to Kansas City entrepreneur and Cleveland Indians minority owner John Sherman.

The team released a statement saying it would not comment on published “speculation,” and Yost would not discuss the sale other than to say as an employee of the baseball operations arm of the team, he had no knowledge of the business side.

Yost did discuss his affection for Glass and a relationship based on honesty, respect and a mutual love of baseball.

“I can’t begin to tell you guys how many times he came in my office mad as a hornet about the way we were playing,” Yost said. “But never one time did he leave the office not laughing and smiling. We could sit, and we could talk. I could explain it to him and tell him how it is. Let him vent a little bit, and he would see it and understand it.

“He’s one of the staunchest competitors I’ve ever met, ever. He’s a phenomenal competitor. He hates to lose. Hates it with a passion. When we’re struggling, he’ll come in here and let me know it. Then I’ll explain to him why we’re struggling and why we’re losing and what we need to do to try to get through it.”

Glass is in his 20th season as owner and CEO of the Royals. He was appointed interim chairman and CEO after the death of Ewing Kauffman. In April 2000, the Glass family acquired the Royals for $96 million.

The Royals, who entered Wednesday with a 46-87 record, are in the middle of their third consecutive losing season. They finished .500 in 2016 after back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015, including the 2015 title.