Report: David Glass in talks to sell Royals to group led by Kansas City native
Royals owner David Glass is in discussions about selling the club to a group led by Kansas City native and Cleveland Indians vice chairman John Sherman, according to a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark.
Glass is currently in his 20th season as owner and CEO of the Royals. He was appointed interim chairman and CEO after the death of Ewing Kauffman in 1993. In April 2000, the Glass family acquired the Royals for $96 million. Glass is the former president and CEO of Wal-Mart.
In April, Forbes estimated the Royals were worth as much as $1 billion.
The Indians named Sherman vice chairman and minority owner in August 2016. Prior to joining the Indians ownership, Sherman started and built Kansas City based companies LPG Services Group and Inergy LP.
LPG merged with Dynegy in 1996, while Inergy went public in 2001 before it eventually sold for more than $35 million.
Sherman is a trustee of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. He was inducted into the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Bloch School of Business Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame along with Ewing Kauffman, the Royals’ first owner.
