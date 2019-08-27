Report: David Glass in talks to sell Royals to group led by Kansas City native

Video: Ride along Royals World Series parade in 60 seconds Here's a time-lapse video of the 2.3-mile route the Royals took during their celebration Tuesday taken from the Moose Mobile, driven by Craig Rookstool. Kansas City was honoring the first World Series championship won by the Royals since 1985. An Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a time-lapse video of the 2.3-mile route the Royals took during their celebration Tuesday taken from the Moose Mobile, driven by Craig Rookstool. Kansas City was honoring the first World Series championship won by the Royals since 1985. An

Royals owner David Glass is in discussions about selling the club to a group led by Kansas City native and Cleveland Indians vice chairman John Sherman, according to a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark.

Glass is currently in his 20th season as owner and CEO of the Royals. He was appointed interim chairman and CEO after the death of Ewing Kauffman in 1993. In April 2000, the Glass family acquired the Royals for $96 million. Glass is the former president and CEO of Wal-Mart.

In April, Forbes estimated the Royals were worth as much as $1 billion.

The Indians named Sherman vice chairman and minority owner in August 2016. Prior to joining the Indians ownership, Sherman started and built Kansas City based companies LPG Services Group and Inergy LP.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

LPG merged with Dynegy in 1996, while Inergy went public in 2001 before it eventually sold for more than $35 million.

Sherman is a trustee of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. He was inducted into the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Bloch School of Business Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame along with Ewing Kauffman, the Royals’ first owner.