Kansas City Royals

SportsBeat KC podcast: Royals talk, on Dozier, pitching and (Triple-A) All-Star Bubba

The Kansas City Star

The Royals’ Hunter Dozier is congratulated by teammates after hitting a grand slam in the ninth inning Tuesday night against the Indians in Cleveland. Kansas City scored five runs in the ninth to rally for an 8-6 victory. Tony Dejak AP

This week’s SportsBeat KC Royals podcast delves into the Royals’ potential All-Stars, Bubba Starling reaching the Triple-A midsummer classic, KC’s sleepy bats to close out the series in Cleveland and some possible pitching moves.

Blair Kerkhoff and Lynn Worthy discuss grand-slamming Hunter Dozier and more in 27 minutes of fun and informative air time.

