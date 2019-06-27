Kansas City Royals
SportsBeat KC podcast: Royals talk, on Dozier, pitching and (Triple-A) All-Star Bubba
This week’s SportsBeat KC Royals podcast delves into the Royals’ potential All-Stars, Bubba Starling reaching the Triple-A midsummer classic, KC’s sleepy bats to close out the series in Cleveland and some possible pitching moves.
Blair Kerkhoff and Lynn Worthy discuss grand-slamming Hunter Dozier and more in 27 minutes of fun and informative air time.
Here are links to a couple of stories covering some of the topics we discuss in this episode:
Hunter Dozier slamming his way to possible All-Star appearance
Bubba Starling to play in Triple-A All-Star Game
