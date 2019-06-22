Royals rally but fall in extra innings to the Twins

Minnesota Twins’ Jake Cave applauds after scoring in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, June 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

The Royals offense had made a habit of falling into hibernation mode late in games this season, leading to a minus-52 run differential after the fifth inning. Though they’d bucked that trend this past week with late runs in wins in both Seattle and Minnesota.

When the Royals rallied late in Saturday’s game, it seemed as though they were laying the groundwork for a walk-off win.

Instead, Royals reliever Wily Peralta gave up two runs in the top of the 10th as the Twins rallied and handed their hosts a bitter 5-3 loss in the third game of a four-game set in front of an announced 28,504 at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Peralta had been stellar of late, particularly in tight spots. He’d stranded inherited runners on Thursday night and had a good outing against the Twins last Sunday in Minnesota.

Opponents had been batting .171 against him in his last 13 appearances, and he hadn’t allowed a hit in nine of his previous 12 outings.

Peralta got off to a rocky start on Saturday that ultimately cost him. The first two batters he faced singled and reached on a hit-by-pitch. Peralta then gave up a one-out RBI single to Twins first baseman C.J. Cron and a two-out RBI double to Eddie Rosario.

Things started to align for the Royals in the eighth when Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios left the game with a blister on his right ring finger. That change helped set the table for a Royals late-inning rally to force extra innings.

Berrios, who’d tied the Royals hands for seven innings, came out with runners on first and second, no outs and the top of the lineup due up for the home club.

It looked as if the Royals might squander the opportunity when Merrifield struck out swinging over the top of an off-speed pitch for strike three and Nicky Lopez hit a pop-up into shallow center field that didn’t allow the runners to advance.

However, Alex Gordon roped an RBI double into left-center field, and that left him on second base as the tying run. Hunter Dozier then lined a two-run single up the middle into center field to tie the score, 3-3.

Those three runs took Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy off the hook after he’d given up two runs in the top of the eighth. All three of the runs Duffy allowed came on solo home runs by Miguel Sano, Jake Cave and Cron. The first came on a 2-0 pitch to Twins power-hitting third baseman Sano in the second inning.

The Royals tied the score in the bottom of the eighth, and closer Ian Kennedy pitched a scoreless top of the ninth out of the bullpen to keep it knotted up. After the Royals stranded two in the ninth, the Twins two runs in the 10th against Peralta closed the scoring.

Notes: Royals left-handed pitcher Eric Skoglund’s rehab assignment shifted from Class AA Northwest Arkansas to Class AAA Omaha. He was scheduled to start Saturday night for Omaha against San Antonio. Skoglund is eligible to be activated on June 26 after serving an 80-game suspension for violating the MLB Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. … Royals’ 2018 first-round draft pick and right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar was promoted from High-A Wilmington to Class AA Northwest Arkansas and was scheduled to make his first Class AA start on Saturday night. Kowar went 5-3 with a 3.53 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, a .245 batting average against, 66 strikeouts and 22 walks in 74 innings (13 starts)..