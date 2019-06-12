Bobby Witt Jr., No. 2 overall pick in MLB Draft, signs with Royals

Meet Royals first-round pick Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City Royals first round draft pick Bobby Witt Jr. speaks to The Star at his home in Colleyville, Texas, the day after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. He and his dad are the highest-drafted father-son combination ever. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals first round draft pick Bobby Witt Jr. speaks to The Star at his home in Colleyville, Texas, the day after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. He and his dad are the highest-drafted father-son combination ever.

The top high school baseball player in the country is headed to Kansas City.

Officially.

The Royals agreed to terms with Bobby Witt Jr., who they selected No. 2 overall in last week’s MLB Draft. Witt Jr. signed for the full slot value of the No. 2 overall pick, $7.7899 million, according to MLB.com.

Witt, who turns 19 on Friday, will be introduced to the media with a news conference before Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.

“I felt like I was dreaming yesterday. Then I woke up this morning and looked at my phone and it’s still true,” Witt Jr. told The Star after the Royals drafted him last week. “I’m just happy to be a Royal.”

Witt led Colleyville Heritage to it first Texas high school state championship days after being selected. He batted .500 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs in 38 games in his senior season. Some scouts have labeled him the best high school shortstop prospect in a generation. A month ago, he was named the Gatorade national high school baseball player of the year.

His father, Bobby Witt Sr., pitched 16 years in the major leagues after being selected third overall in the 1985 MLB Draft.



