Royals let Angels pull away late, fall 10-7

The Royals gave up four runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings of a 10-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in front of an announced crowd of 5,576 at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Friday.

The Royals’ Jorge Soler went 2 for 3 with a three-run home run and an RBI single. Soler, who has two home runs this spring, is one of four candidates for starting right fielder, along with Brian Goodwin, Brett Phillips and Jorge Bonifacio. Soler, who has battled injury problems for much of his career, also appears a strong candidate to end up in the designated hitter role regularly.

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi started the game off with his first home run of the spring. Infielder Humberto Arteaga went 3 for 3, while Frank Schwindel went 3 for 4 with a walk and a run scored.

Small steps: Royals relief pitcher Brian Flynn, who lost 18 pounds this offseason in an effort to sustain longer outings this year, came into the day having allowed seven runs (six earned) on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. He allowed a grand slam to Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds on Monday.

Flynn said adjustments to his pitching mechanics had been a focus going into that outing. He pitched a scoreless first inning on Friday before giving up four runs on three hits and a walk in the second inning. He was encouraged by his performance for this early stage of spring.

“I’m really happy with today, just the way the stuff was coming out,” Flynn said. “Everything felt different, a different ballgame. That one felt like what the first outing should feel like where the stuff felt good but needed to fine-tune a little bit more. We just talked about that’s something we can work with right there.”

Up next: The Royals host the Seattle Mariners at Surprise Stadium at 3:05 (Central Time) on Saturday. The Royals list right-handed pitcher Brad Keller as the starting pitcher, while Michael Ynoa, Drew Storen Scott Barlow, Foster Griffin and Jake Newberry may all also pitch in the game. The audio broadcast of the game will be available via MLB.com.