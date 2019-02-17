Drew Storen arrives at Royals camp with no limitations after recovering from surgery

Royals manager Ned Yost made the distinction a few days ago in his office. They didn’t just want to revamp their bullpen options from last season, it went beyond that. They HAD to make changes to that unit after a 104-loss season. Those changes have kept coming into February.

Internal options weren’t nearly going to suffice for the Royals this offseason, and they’ve continued to add players with experience and who’ve had success pitching at the back end of games.

First they added former All-Star closer Brad Boxberger about 10 days ago. Then they picked up left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. Friday, Drew Storen joined the bullpen brigade as the Royals continue their efforts to transform a unit that was undoubtedly a weakness in 2018.

Storen, 31, hasn’t pitched in the majors since Sept. 1, 2017. He spent 2018 recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent late in September 2017.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

“I’m about right where I should be, even if I wasn’t coming off surgery, at this time in spring training,” Storen said on Sunday.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Eighteen months removed from surgery, Storen signed a minor-league contract with the Royals. His deal also included an invitation to big-league camp.

An Indiana native drafted 10th overall by the Washington Nationals out of Stanford in 2009, Storen registered a 43-save season with the Nationals in 2011. He also saved 29 games for the club in 2015.

In 2016, the Nationals traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays before the season, and the Blue Jays traded him to the Seattle Mariners during that same season. He signed with the Cincinnati Reds as a free agent going into 2017. He posted a 4.45 ERA in 58 appearances for the Reds that season, and he posted the highest walks per nine innings (3.8) in his career.

Storen said the biggest difference throwing since his surgery has been his ability to spin the ball.

“Regardless of velocity, I’ve always relied on spin in one way or the other,” Storen said. “You tend to get around things a little bit more. I probably didn’t realize how much it was affecting me until I got a new elbow.”





Keeping with his theme of celebrating the pitcher-catcher relationship, Ned Yost gave some thoughts on Drew Storen’s addition. pic.twitter.com/TM4ACGsxAz — Lynn Worthy (@LWorthySports) February 16, 2019

The Royals will hope to get a version of Storen that more closely resembles the way he threw in his last season with the Nationals when he finished with a WHIP of 1.11 and averaged 11 strikeouts per nine innings.

“He’s coming off of surgery, you know,” Yost said. “Kind of like Mike Minor a couple years ago coming off of surgery. We ended up having something pretty good there. You’re always looking for guys that are going to bounce back and be productive, and he definitely fit in that category. It’s another good signing from our scouts.”

Minor, a former starter for the Atlanta Braves, missed the 2015 season following shoulder surgery on his throwing arm. He made 65 relief appearances for the Royals in 2017 and won 12 games as a starter for the Texas Rangers in 2018.

After Storen’s signing became official on Friday afternoon, he arranged to fly out of Indianapolis on Saturday to join the team in Arizona as soon as possible.

He’d just lugged his bag to his locker around 9 a.m. local time when reporters entered the clubhouse. He said he got in around 1 a.m.

Storen has progressed to where he’s been throwing off of a mound three times per week. He said he has no limitations as he prepared to start spring training with the Royals.

“A lot of it is just baseball shape,” Storen said. “This time of year coming into spring training, there’s always a physical adjustment. There’s no way to prep for this. Having a year plus off coming back into it, I know that it’s going to take a minute. But that’s part of it. I’ve had to respect the process since day one through the surgery. I’m not going to try to be a hero day one here.”