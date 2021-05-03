Jeff Longwell to throw first pitch at Wichita Wind Surge opener, Mayor Whipple says

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is questioning a decision by Wind Surge management to invite his former political opponent to throw out the first pitch at the team’s home opener.

Wind Surge officials invited former Mayor Jeff Longwell, whom Whipple defeated by a wide margin in 2019, to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Riverfront Stadium on May 11, Whipple said.

No explanation was given.

“From my understanding, there’s no precedence for this,” Whipple said in an interview with The Eagle.

“It’s just something that the team worked out with Longwell, and I was told by city staff that he’ll be throwing out the first pitch and my role would be to do a video to say some words of welcoming to folks who are at the stadium.”

Longwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has largely been credited with bringing Minor League Baseball back to Wichita. He was voted out of office after a controversial first term in which he was criticized for a deal the city struck to lure a Triple-A baseball team to Wichita.

The deal included paying $2.2 million to break a lease with the independent-league Wingnuts, tearing down Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, building a new $75 million stadium, narrowing McLean along the Arkansas River downtown and selling four acres of riverfront property to team owners for $1 an acre.

Construction on the new stadium had already started when Longwell disclosed that the team would not relocate from New Orleans without City Council approval of a $1-an-acre land sale.

Whipple said he was initially asked by city staff to write a speech introducing Longwell. Instead, he was later provided a short script and will appear in a pre-recorded video welcoming fans to the new stadium.

Whipple said he was not consulted on who should throw out the first pitch at the city-owned stadium nor was he asked if wanted to throw out the pitch.

“It’s not about me throwing the first pitch,” he said. “I’m OK with not getting out there and possibly embarrassing myself, but I do wonder about this choice. I haven’t heard much reasoning behind it.”

Wind Surge officials declined to comment or provide an explanation.

“I really don’t think it’s appropriate to talk about the festivities and pre-game ceremonies that may or may not take place (on opening night),” Wind Surge co-owner and CEO Jordan Kobritz said. “I hate to say ‘no comment,’ but basically I’m saying ‘no comment.’”

The Wind Surge were scheduled to start playing ball in the new stadium in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced Minor League Baseball to cancel the season. A league re-organization dropped Wichita’s team from Triple-A to Double-A. Adding to an already rough year for the team, its managing general partner, Lou Schwechheimer, died in late July from COVID-19 complications. Players will wear commemorative patches honoring Schwechheimer for the entire 2021 season, officials announced Monday.

Whipple said he thinks the first pitch should honor a doctor, nurse or public health official who has spent the past year on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If I had my choice, I would offer it to one of our healthcare heroes, and see if they want to throw out the first pitch,” Whipple said. “If we’re going to open it up to civilians, let’s think about this past year who has shown leadership in the face of adversity. It’s our healthcare leaders.”

Whipple said even though he disagrees with the team’s decision to have Longwell throw the first pitch, he still plans to attend the home opener.

“It’s a great experience, not just for my kids, but really all kids here in Wichita — that look in their face of amazement when they see the stadium and the ball field,” he said. “My kids don’t fully understand the game because they’re still pretty young, but I plan on taking them and going because really it’s such a cool thing that they get to experience right here at home.”

Kobritz, the Wind Surge CEO, said the team will provide further information on pre-game festivities in news releases but those may not include an announcement of who will throw out the first pitch.

“I think there ought to be some surprises,” Kobritz said. “From that perspective, as far as anything planned for opening night, if people are interested, they should show up (and) watch it.”