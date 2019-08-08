Social media pages for Wichita’s new baseball team shows River Riders name

A screenshot of the website for Wichita Baseball that shows a name for the Triple-A affiliate for the Miami Marlins that is relocating to Wichita, KS.

Wichita Baseball 2020 revealed Thursday a name for the city’s new baseball team, “Wichita River Riders.”

Wichita Baseball 2020 changed its website, Facebook and Twitter accounts to a new name and logo, “Wichita River Riders.” But is it the new name for the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins that is coming to Wichita?

The new name and logo appear on the pages formerly known as “Wichita Baseball 2020,” the generic name until an official name could be chosen.

Team officials could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

The team is now the New Orleans Baby Cakes, but is being renamed and relocated to Wichita.