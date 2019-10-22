Kansas state golf recap: Kansas City high school standouts help win team championships

The state champion Shawnee Mission East girls golf team. From Twitter

Shawnee Mission East won the 2019 Kansas Class 6A state girls golf tournament, which wrapped up its two-day run on Tuesday.

St. Thomas Aquinas captured the Class 5A team title.

SM East’s Quincy Hepler and St. James Academy’s Allison Comer won individual titles.

Aquinas win 5A title again

For the past two years, Andover was Aquinas’ biggest competition in Class 5A, but in 2019, the biggest challenge came from just down the road.

Aquinas won another Class 5A team state title in 2019 at Emporia Municipal Golf Course, beating Eastern Kansas League rival St. James Academy. The Saints finished with a 690-stroke team total, 23 strokes ahead of St. James and 24 ahead of Andover.

Aquinas had four players finish in the top 20. Senior Maggie King was most notable. After finishing runner-up last year, King came in fifth in 2019. She shot a 168-stroke total over two days. Junior Brooke King also shot a 168.

Junior Jaclyn Koziol was the Saints’ third finisher at 174 strokes, placing 11th overall.

The Saints have won three straight state championships, still three shy of their state record of six straight from 2007-12.

SM East is back on top

For the first time since 2015, Shawnee Mission East is champion of Kansas’ highest classification.

The Lancers won the Class 6A team title at Hutchinson’s Carey Park, holding off last year’s champion, Mill Valley, by 36 strokes. East finished with five players in the top 13, including Quincy Hepler who placed fourth with a two-day 163. She was the leader through 18 holes.

East’s other top finishers were Tess Roman in seventh with a 167 and Megan Stopperan, who finished one spot behind at 173.

This is East’s seventh title in school history.

St. James star rises to the surface

In recent years, the Class 5A individual state title races has been the deepest in Kansas, and a Kansas City standout won it all in 2019.

St. James Academy’s Allison Comer led after day 1 and again after day 2. She shot a 7-over 79 Monday and a 5-over 77 Tuesday. She beat Andover’s Madison Slayton by six strokes. Slayton is committed to Wichita State.

Comer finished third at state last year, shooting a 78. She was two strokes off the lead and three from a title. Comer was the Thunder’s biggest asset to a runner-up finish in this year’s Class 5A team title race.