The Auggie Navarro golf pro-am to raise scholarship money, offer spot in Wichita Open

The Auggie Navarro Scholarship Foundation

The family of Wichita golfing legend Auggie Navarro has found a way to keep his legacy alive, while benefiting the local golf community and getting involved with the biggest golf tournament in Wichita.

The annual Auggie Navarro golf tournament, which has raised more than $364,000 for high school seniors over the years, has evolved this year to become a pro-am with an exemption for the professional winner into next week’s 156-player field at the Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Local organizers have helped build a highly competitive field of 32 professional golfers, many with Wichita ties. Former Shockers like Gage Ihrig, Cameron Bishop and Grant Bennett and Wichita natives such as Wells Padgett and Luke Gannon will play in the pro-am event on Sunday at Crestview Country Club.

“I’ve just been flabbergasted by the response and all of the support that we’ve had from all of the locals,” said Rick Navarro, Auggie’s son who now heads the foundation. “I thought this would be a great way I could help keep his name alive and move forward with some sort of donations to helping Wichita junior golfers. Now we’re moving to Crestview and it’s turned into quite the event.”

There is also an online auction that features golf trips to Scotland, Greece and Iceland, the chance to play with different professional golfers, autographed Ernie Els memorabilia or the ability to donate directly to the scholarship fund.

According to the tournament directors, the Auggie Navarro foundation plans to hand out five more $10,000 college scholarships to Wichita junior golfers this year. The foundation also plans to donate at least $30,000 to both the Wichita junior golf program and First Tee — two programs that help introduce the youth of Wichita to the game of golf.

Auggie Navarro, who died in 2012, was a long-standing head golf professional at Sim Park for more than 30 years. On top of being an elite golfer himself, he helped start the Wichita junior golf program, which even benefited his three children, Gary, Debbie and Rick. All three children have partnered to form the scholarship foundation in their father’s name.