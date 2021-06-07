Wichita native wins Kansas Women’s Mid-Amateur golf tournament

Recent Wichita State graduate Laine Evans won the Kansas Women’s Mid-Amateur golf tournament on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Sand Creek Station. Submitted photo

Recent Wichita State graduate Laine Evans won the Kansas Women’s Mid-Amateur golf tournament at Sand Creek Station on Sunday, finishing with a 2-over, 36-hole total of 146 strokes to edge out Haley Thiele by one stroke.

The Maize South alum pocketed $325 from the purse money, while another former area standout, Katy (Nugent) Winters, who excelled at Andover and then at Kansas, finished third in the competition with a score of 150.