What you need to know about the Wichita Open, which starts Thursday

The 30th anniversary of the Wichita Open golf tournament starts this week at the Crestview Country Club North course, as the opening round begins at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The field features 156 players for the first two rounds with a $625,000 purse and the winner taking home $112,000. The tournament, part of the Web.com Tour, is expected to bring more than 48,000 people to Wichita and generate a record-high $7 million in economic impact for Wichita.

Admission for a one-day pass is $10, while the 17th green VIP experience tickets have already been sold out for Friday and Saturday.

The defending champion is Brady Schnell, who last year birdied on the second hole of sudden-death to beat PGA Tour veterans Brandon Hagy and Scott Pickney.