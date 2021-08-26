‘I love the energy’: Wichita State volleyball to open season at Arkansas State

Kayce Litzau, a sophomore setter, is expected to run the offense for the Wichita State volleyball team in this weekend’s season-opening tournament. Courtesy

The Wichita State volleyball team will open its 2021 fall season with a two-day tournament hosted by Arkansas State starting Friday.

The Shockers will play a doubleheader on Friday against Missouri State at 10 a.m. and Tennessee Martin at 5 p.m. with the tournament finale for WSU coming at 2 p.m. Saturday against host Arkansas State, which will be streamed on ESPN+.

WSU is led by the return of sophomore opposite hitter Sophia Rohling, who was named to the preseason all-conference team in the American Athletic Conference, as well as sophomore outside hitter Brylee Kelly, sophomore libero Lily Liekweg and sophomore setter Kayce Litzau.

“Practices have been going great so far,” Rohling said. “I love the energy on this team and I think that’s going to be the key for us when we get to tournaments. We’re going to need really good energy and support and make sure we don’t get low and quiet. We’ll need to talk and focus on being really consistent.”

The Shockers figure to have a good chance of winning all three matches at the tournament with the opener against Missouri State, which finished 15-7 in the Missouri Valley last season, figuring as the toughest match.

After alternating between two setters in recent seasons, WSU could also debut the return of its 5-1 offense with Litzau running the show for the Shockers. Not only will she have Rohling and Kelly to look for, but freshman Kailin Newsome has impressed early and the trio of middles in Natalie Foster, Lauren McMahon and Morgan Stout could all be factors as well.

“I think the challenge for me is going to be very situational, knowing who the right person is to set depending on the pass, on the blockers and on the scouting report,” Litzau said.