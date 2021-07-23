Freshman Kenny Pohto shows what he could do for Wichita State basketball with Sweden

Incoming Wichita State freshman Kenny Pohto has been a standout player for the Sweden U-20 national team this summer. Courtesy

Incoming Wichita State men’s basketball freshman Kenny Pohto is making the most of his international experience this summer playing on Sweden’s under-20 national team.

Pohto has not yet practiced with his Shocker teammates at Koch Arena this summer because the Sweden native has been training in his home country for the youth national team playing in the U-20 Nordic Cup, a four-team tournament hosted in Estonia.

The 6-foot-11 big man posted his best game yet on Thursday, as he spearheaded a come-from-behind 80-76 victory for Sweden over Iceland with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. He also played well in the team’s opening game, an 80-59 loss to Estonia where he scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Highlights captured from the performance are encouraging for Shocker fans: Pohto shows an array of skills that could earn him playing time right away as a backup center for WSU.

In the first clip, he smoothly takes his defender off the dribble from the perimeter and finishes with a dunk. Three times he sets a screen, then pops out to the three-point line to swish a triple — something that would make him valuable to the Shockers right away if he can replicate at the college level. In other clips, he shows he can finish through contact with post moves down low and also find cutters with slick passes.

Granted, the U-20 Nordic Cup is a lower-level international competition, but Pohto is showing flashes of what he could potentially do for the Shockers — as soon as this season.

Pohto is no stranger to international success playing for Sweden, as he averaged 13.1 points and 11.6 rebounds for the U16 Sweden team in the 2018 U16 European Championships.

At the conclusion of the Nordic Cup, which wraps up play on Friday, Pohto is expected to return to the United States and join the WSU team sometime during the week of August 9 when the full roster for the 2021-22 season is expected to be together for the first time this summer.

Pohto was considered a three-star, top-200 recruit in the class of 2021, as he picked the Shockers over finalists Utah and SMU. He is coming to WSU not far away from his prep career, where he was a starter for a nationally-ranked Sunrise Christian Academy team.

“Kenny is a very skilled and strong 6-foot-11 kid that’s extremely versatile on both sides of the ball,” Sunrise coach Luke Barnwell told The Eagle. “For us, he played more on the perimeter and shot threes and opened up the lane for us. He could really pass and was a very good screener. And then defensively, he can guard multiple positions and at times we could switch him onto point guards because he moves laterally so well.

“It’s always great to see one of our kids become a Shocker because this city loves basketball. We’re all excited to be able to watch him as he begins his college career.”

Pair of baseball Shockers sign pro contracts

The Wichita State baseball team will have to replace the production of two of its best underclassmen from the 2021 season.

After being drafted in the 17th rond of the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, junior reliever Aaron Haase agreed to terms with the club on Thursday for $125,000, per MLB.com.

Haase’s pro stock took off after this past season when he excelled as WSU’s closer, recording a 1.78 earned run averaged with eight saves and 24 strikeouts to just two walks.

Infielder Paxton Wallace, another standout junior, also decided to leave WSU early when an opportunity arose with the Los Angeles Angels to join the club as an undrafted free agent earlier this week.

Wallace earned first team all-American Athletic Conference honors and was one of WSU’s most reliable hitters from the 2021 season, as he finished with a .322 batting average, 11 home runs and 49 runs batted in.

Softball star invited to play with some of nation’s best

Wichita State sophomore shortstop Sydney McKinney showed what she could do at the collegiate level this past season with the Shockers, ultimately earning AAC Player of the Year and third team All-American status.

This week McKinney was able to show what she could do against and with some of the top fast-pitch softball players in the country.

McKinney was a late invite to play for Team Alliance in a 2-1 victory over the USSSA Pride in an all-star exhibition game played on Tuesday at Shawnee Mission School District Complex.

Stats were unavailable from the game, but McKinney wrote on Twitter that she was “very grateful that I was given the opportunity to play with and against some of the best names in the game.”