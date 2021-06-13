Wichita State Shockers Pair of Wichita State tennis players team up to win Wichita Open doubles championship By Eagle staff June 13, 2021 01:38 PM ORDER REPRINT → Wichita State tennis players Nico Acevedo (left) and Murkel Dellien (right) teamed up to win the men’s doubles championship at the Wichita Open on Saturday. Wichita Open Courtesy Taylor Eldridge twitter facebook email phone 316-268-6270 Wichita State athletics beat reporter. Bringing you closer to the Shockers you love and inside the sports you love to watch. Comments
