Wichita State Shockers

Pair of Wichita State tennis players team up to win Wichita Open doubles championship

By Eagle staff

Wichita State tennis players Nico Acevedo (left) and Murkel Dellien (right) teamed up to win the men’s doubles championship at the Wichita Open on Saturday.
Wichita State tennis players Nico Acevedo (left) and Murkel Dellien (right) teamed up to win the men’s doubles championship at the Wichita Open on Saturday. Wichita Open Courtesy
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service