Sarah Adams added to Wichita State athletic department as associate athletic director

Sarah Adams Courtesy

Sarah Adams has joined the Wichita State athletic department as a senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator, per a release on Friday.

Adams has been an associate athletic director since 2014, first at Northern Colorado (2014-18) and then most recently at Eastern Washington (2018-21). She earned an undergraduate degree in sports management from Nebraska Wesleyan, where she was a student-athlete on the women’s golf team, and a Master’s degree in sport administration from Xavier.

“We are happy to announce the addition of Sarah to our department and to our senior administration team,” WSU athletic director Darron Boatright said in a statement. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in this role particularly. Anytime you have an opportunity to hire a qualified individual who was also a student-athlete, we feel very fortunate.”

At WSU, she will oversee the compliance, academic support services and sports medicine departments, while leading the vision and goals of the departments and oversee implementation strategies.

“I am grateful to Darron and his team for entrusting me with this opportunity,” Adams said in a statement. “I’m excited to join Shocker Nation and get started in Wichita.”