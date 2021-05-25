Wichita State basketball’s latest recruiting offer to former Shocker’s four-star son

Chauncey Wiggins, the son of former Shocker Michael Wiggins, was offered a scholarship by Wichita State for the class of 2022. Courtesy

The latest scholarship offer on the recruiting trail from Wichita State men’s basketball coach Isaac Brown has a special meaning to the player.

Chauncey Wiggins, a four-star, top-100 recruit in the class of 2022, told The Eagle that the offer from Wichita State last Thursday meant a little more to him and his family.

Chauncey is the son of a former Shocker in Michael Wiggins, a 6-foot-7 forward who was a starter during the Mike Cohen and Scott Thompson era who averaged 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in his career spanning from 1990-93.

He was excited to receive an offer from his father’s alma mater after receiving one from his mother’s alma mater, Missouri State, where LaWaynta Dawson Wiggins has been inducted into the Hall of Fame since 2005 for her basketball-playing career.

“It’s a special one for sure,” said Chauncey Wiggins, who is currently receiving interest from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Mississippi. “I really wanted one from my dad’s alma mater after I got one from my mom’s.”

“I was pretty excited, I’m not going to lie,” Michael Wiggins said. “I had a big smile on my face.”

Michael Wiggins said he still follows the WSU program and attended the 2013 Final Four when the Shockers played Louisville in Atlanta, a short drive from the family’s home in Grayson, Ga.

He tries to keep in touch as often as possible with former teammates like Robert George, Jimmy Bolden, K.C. Hunt and Patrice Scott. He still looks back on his career in Wichita fondly.

“I just told (Chauncey) how great it was and how all of the people are nice and the fans are great,” Michael Wiggins said. “I went there for the experience and I met a lot of really great people. Overall, I had a really good experience there in Wichita.”

Michael Wiggins (left) is a former Wichita State basketball player who suited up for the Shockers from 1990-93. WSU offered his son, Chauncey, a four-star class of 2022 prospect last week. Staff photo The Wichita Eagle

Chauncey will have some insider knowledge to the program, but Michael said he won’t try to steer his son to his alma mater.

There is sure to be plenty of competition for Chauncey, who has now grown to 6-10 with outside shooting fit for a guard. Playing for Team Curry on the Under Armour Association circuit this summer will only increase his exposure and his offer list, as Division I teams are able to evaluate prospects again starting June 18.

“I’m an unselfish player who can spread the floor at 6-10 and I think I can guard one through five,” Chauncey said.

“He really is a guard in a big man’s body,” Michael said. “He shoots it really well and he plays hard. He knows the game. He’s got a real high IQ, but he’s got to get stronger. He’s pretty skinny right now, but I think that strength is coming.”

Chauncey said he has no immediate plans on trimming his list of suitors and will see how his recruitment goes this summer before considering finalists.

But as far as first impressions go, Chauncey said he was impressed by the recruiting pitch of Brown and is intrigued to hear more.

“We had a really good conversation,” Chauncey said. “I was just trying to get to know him and get to know the program and he told me what they did last year, winning the conference and going to the NCAA tournament. I hope to set up a Zoom soon so I can look at the facilities.”