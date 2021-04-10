‘The magic starts’: Wichita fans pack Riverfront Stadium for debut baseball game

A crowd of 7,509 fans poured into Wichita’s new downtown ballpark on a sunny Saturday afternoon for the first baseball game played at Riverfront Stadium.

The Wichita State baseball team provided the entertainment, winning their sixth straight game over Houston, 10-1, and the seventh-largest crowd to take in a Shockers’ baseball game was treated to the first experience at the $90 million stadium.

It was a bittersweet day for the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A minor-league baseball team the stadium was built for. The stadium experience drew rave reviews from fans, just like how Lou Schwechheimer envisioned when he decided to move his franchise from New Orleans to Wichita some three years ago.

Saturday was a debut that would have made Schwechheimer beam with pride. Schwechheimer died last summer from COVID-19 complications.

“All of this started with the dream of Lou Schwechheimer and we’re just so thrilled that today we finally got to see his dream come to life,” Wind Surge general manager Jared Forma said. “In Lou’s words, the magic starts today.”

For fans who were hoping for an upgraded experience over the days of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, the difference in ball parks was noticeable upon arrival.

“For those of us who lived through and experienced the days at Lawrence-Dumont, it’s just exciting to walk up to a stadium that is state of the art,” said Wichita native Sergio Roman. “And then you go inside, and whether it’s the concourse or the amenities or the restrooms or the concessions, it really is amazing. I know I can bring my family here and have a good time.”

In talking to those sitting in all areas of the park, no one had any complaints. From the fans who were behind home plate to those who brought their families to sprawl out on the hill in the outfield, to those who paid extra to sit in the Dillons’ Picnic Porch, Fidelity Bank Bravely Onward Club or Coors Light Party Porch, the consensus seemed to be there is no bad view in the stadium.

“This is some of the best seats in the house,” said Wichita native Amy Caspari, who brought a blanket and was sitting on the hill in center field with friends. “We’ve got a great view out here. You can see anything. It’s not hard to get around out here and the everything is close by. It’s a great experience. This is one of the best ball fields I’ve ever been to.”

The only complaint in the upper-tier seating on Saturday was the wind. It was a bit chilly in the shaded areas for the game, but for the summer months when the Wind Surge play those breezes will be welcomed.

“It’s a great view up here,” said Pratt native Rich Sanders, who brought his grandchildren to the perched seating in right field. “The wind’s a bit cold up here, but what a beautiful stadium. It’s a major-league stadium, second-to-none. It’s very well laid-out and it will be a great asset to Wichita.”

For families with children, they particularly enjoyed the hill seating in the outfield. The Wind Surge plan to build a Kids’ Zone in the outfield concourse.

“The concourse is huge out there, which is important because kids aren’t going to sit still for nine innings,” Roman said. “And then kids are also going to want treats when they come to the ballpark and from what I’ve seen, there’s plenty of places to get those. So I think it’s a win-win for everyone. The adults will get to enjoy nine innings of baseball, then the kids will get to do other things and still get to enjoy the atmosphere.”

“It’s going to be a great place to bring the kids,” said Devin Slane, a Wichita business owner who operates Doc Green’s. “It’s a great baseball environment and I think Wichitans are going to be proud to call it their own. Hopefully Wichita really supports this baseball team because this is great.”

While the experience was an overall positive one for Wichita baseball fans, there were some minor complaints.

The parking situation will be difficult for games that attract a large crowd like Saturday. While some people were able to find parking easily, others complained how difficult it was to find a spot in the Delano district.

Another issue were the long lines, but some of that was expected since it was the first time hosting an event at the stadium. Since every fan went through security to enter the stadium, lines were still formed close to an hour after first pitch. Lines to the concession and beer carts were also a bit lengthy.

“Getting into the park was kind of pain, but I’m sure that’s something they will get under control in time,” Slane said.