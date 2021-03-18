Wichita State Shockers

NCAA Tournament begins with First Four. Lines, predictions, TV for Thursday’s games

March Madness banners for the NCAA college basketball tournament cover crosswalks in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
March Madness banners for the NCAA college basketball tournament cover crosswalks in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tip times, TV channels, betting line and predictions for Thursday’s men’s NCAA Tournament First Four games in Indiana. Odds from vegasinsider.com.

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s

Tipoff time/TV: 4:10 p.m. Central, truTV

Line: Pick ‘em

Prediction: Texas Southern 71-67

No. 11 Wichita State vs. No. 11 Drake

Tipoff time/TV: 5:27 p.m., TBS

Line: Drake by 1 1/2

Prediction: Wichita State 70-68

No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State

Tipoff time/TV: 7:40 p.m., truTV

Line: Appalachian State by 3

Prediction: Appalachian State 69-64

No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 11 Michigan State

Tipoff time/TV: 8:57 p.m., TBS

Line: Michigan State by 2

Prediction: Michigan State 75-65

  Comments  
