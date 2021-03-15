Wichita State baseball team to play the first game at Riverfront Stadium in April

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple’s children explore the Riverfront Stadium during a press conference announce that the Wichita Wind Surge will become the Double-A affiliate farm team for the Minnesota Twins for 2021 season. (December 9, 2020) The Wichita Eagle

Baseball is coming sooner than expected at Riverfront Stadium and it won’t be played by the Wichita Wind Surge.

The Wichita State baseball team will instead play the debut game at the new downtown ballpark, as the Shockers will play Houston in a college baseball game scheduled for a 2 p.m. first pitch on April 10.

Stadium capacity will be limited to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Ticket information was not released on Monday, but tickets will be available on the Wind Surge website and Surge and WSU season-ticket holders will have the first opportunity to buy tickets.

“It is only fitting that the initial event will feature the Shockers playing in downtown Wichita for the first time in over two decades, which would not be possible but for the new stadium,” Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz said in a statement. “We will look forward to opening the doors to this magnificent stadium for the entire Wichita community. April 10 will be one of those magical days Lou Schwechheimer dreamed about when we broke ground on the stadium barely two years ago.”

The Wind Surge were supposed to debut in the $90 million stadium on April 14, 2020 but the minor league baseball season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WSU baseball team, currently 7-5 and recent winners over No. 13 Arizona, has not played in downtown Wichita since March 21, 200 in a 6-5 win over Missouri at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.