Who, when and where Shockers play this week in the AAC basketball tournament bracket

Fresh off their regular-season championship celebration at Koch Arena this weekend, the Wichita State men’s basketball team heads to Fort Worth, Texas this week as the No. 1 seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The Shockers (15-4) will receive a first-round bye and play the winner between No. 8 South Florida (8-12) and No. 9 Temple (5-10) in Friday’s quarterfinals at 11 a.m. in Dickies Arena with the game broadcast on ESPN2. Single-game tickets and session passes can be purchased through Ticketmaster with WSU playing in a Session 3 game on Friday.

If WSU wins its first game at the conference tournament, then it would play the winner of No. 4 SMU (11-4) and No. 5 Cincinnati (9-10) in Saturday’s semifinals at 2 p.m. with the game broadcast on ESPN. Both of WSU’s games against SMU were canceled in the regular season due to COVID-19 issues for the Mustangs, while the Shockers topped Cincinnati 82-76 at home on Jan. 10 in their lone meeting.

The AAC tournament championship is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Here are the conference tournament seeds ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finales (Memphis at Houston and Cincinnati at East Carolina):

No. 1 Wichita State (11-2)

No. 2/No. 3 Houston (13-3)

No. 2/No. 3 Memphis (11-3)

No. 4 SMU (7-4)

No. 5 Cincinnati (7-6)

No. 6 Central Florida (8-10)

No. 7 Tulsa (7-9)

No. 8 South Florida (4-10)

No. 9 Temple (4-10)

No. 10 Tulane (4-12)

No. 11 East Carolina (2-9)

Here is the tournament schedule and television schedule for the games (all times Central)

AAC tournament bracket.

First round: Thursday, March 12

South Florida vs. Temple, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Tulsa vs. Tulane, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

UCF vs. East Carolina, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13

Wichita State vs. USF-Temple winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

SMU vs. Cincinnati, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Memphis or Houston vs. Tulsa-Tulane winner, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Memphis or Houston vs. UCF-East Carolina winner, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Semifinals: Saturday, March 14

First two quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Last two quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Championship: Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)