Wichita State men’s basketball wins at Tulane, can clinch AAC title at home Saturday

The Wichita State men’s basketball team will have the opportunity to win its first American Athletic Conference regular-season championship on Saturday at Koch Arena.

Thanks to the Shockers taking care of business on the road Wednesday in a 78-70 win over the Tulane Green Wave in New Orleans, they can secure the best winning percentage in the conference with a victory over South Florida at home this weekend. WSU has not won a conference championship since the 2016-17 season, its final year in the Missouri Valley.

WSU is now on a season-long, six-game winning streak and improved to 14-4 overall and 10-2 in the conference. The Shockers have lost just twice in their last 15 games. Meanwhile, Tulane closed out its regular season with its fourth straight loss and settled at 9-12 overall and 4-12 in conference play.

It was hard to tell WSU was coming off a 13-day layoff, once again because of COVID-19 issues on other teams, as the Shockers’ offense was able to find just about anything it looked for against Tulane’s defense. But the second half was a mostly sloppy performance, as the Shockers missed a total of 13 free throws in the game and shot 45.8% from the line to allow Tulane to stick around.

Not only was it a must-win game for WSU to keep its conference championship hopes alive, it was a must-win game for a NCAA Tournament at-large berth. A win over the NET’s No. 163 team won’t do much to improve WSU’s postseason resume, but a loss would have been fatal.

Trey Wade scored a career-high 23 points, capped by a game-clinching three in the corner in the final two minutes, on 9-for-12 shooting to go along with five rebounds. Dexter Dennis, a Louisiana native, scored a season-high 20 points and logged his second double-double of the season with 13 rebounds. Morris Udeze also added his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Leading scorer Tyson Etienne scored 12 points and added six assists, but it came on 3-for-12 shooting.

While senior Alterique Gilbert struggled through a poor shooting performance, he did set a career-high with 12 assists — the fifth-most in program history for a single game and the most by a Shocker since Robert George’s 12 assists against Drake on Feb. 23, 1991. WSU finished with a season-high 22 assists on 27 field goals.

For a team that desperately needs to pad its defensive rebounding numbers, Tulane’s lack of interest chasing offensive rebounds was the perfect match to build confidence. WSU won the rebounding battle 39-32 and boarded out 81.3% (26 of 32) of its chances on the defensive end.

While Dennis registered a double-double, his most impressive contribution to the game came with his superb defense on Tulane leading scorer Jaylen Forbes, who was coming off a career-best, 37-point performance in his last game. After doing most of the work to hold Forbes to 0-for-13 shooting in the first game in Wichita, Dennis once again primarily responsible for Forbes shooting 1-for-9 from the floor and five points. Forbes averaged 18.4 points per game against other conference opponents and 7.0 points per game against WSU.

WSU created its initial separation in the game with a 16-2 run to establish a 28-13 lead with 8:46 remaining in the first half. Gilbert was electric in the first half, matching his WSU career-high with eight assists. Against Tulane’s match-up zone, Gilbert was able to penetrate the gaps and then use his creativity on dump-off passes to Wade or Morris Udeze for easy layups and dunks.

When Tulane responded with an 11-2 run to draw within six points, WSU bombed away from the outside to extend its lead. Wade, Etienne and Dennis all hit threes during an 11-2 run of its own to push the lead back out to 41-26 with 2:39 to play. WSU led by as many as 16 before settling for a 46-33 halftime lead.

After a crisp first half that saw WSU log 15 assists on 19 made baskets, shot 54% from the field, 44% on three-pointers and make eight of them, and post 1.35 points per possession, the Shockers’ offense became a little sloppy in the second half.

That allowed Tulane to hang around and play within single-digits instead of double-digits for most of the second half, although the Green Wave never came closer than five points to WSU’s lead.