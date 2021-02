Wichita State Shockers ‘It felt legendary’: Dexter Dennis describes Wichita State’s win over No. 6 Houston February 19, 2021 03:00 AM

After a 68-63 win over the No. 6 Houston Cougars, Wichita State junior guard Dexter Dennis described the emotions for the WSU Shockers who found themselves in first place in the AAC.