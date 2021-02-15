A look at the recent changes to the WSU basketball schedule and what changes are left

Wichita State’s Morris Udeze sticks his tongue out at Tulsa’s Austin Richie after hitting a shot in the second half against Tulsa at Koch Arena on Wednesday. The Wichita Eagle

More changes were made to the Wichita State men’s basketball schedule on Monday, the American Athletic Conference announced.

Most importantly for a WSU (12-4, NET of 78) team trying to pile up solid wins to build an NCAA Tournament at-large resume, it will get two cracks at SMU (11-4, NET of 56) in the span of four days.

The Shockers will host SMU at Koch Arena on Thursday, Feb. 25 for a 6 p.m. game broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2, then travel to Dallas to play the Mustangs at Moody Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 28 for a 7 p.m. game broadcast on ESPNU. In terms of March Madness watch, WSU’s road game at SMU will qualify as a Quadrant 1 game with the home game counting as a Quadrant 2.

Other changes made to WSU’s schedule include moving its home game against East Carolina to this Sunday for an 11 a.m. tip-off on ESPNU. WSU’s return trip to ECU (8-8, NET of 148) has been canceled.

Even after the reshuffling, WSU still has three games remaining to be rescheduled — home dates against Memphis and South Florida and a road trip to Cincinnati.

The home game against Memphis (12-6, NET of 62) and away game at Cincinnati (7-7, NET of 119) would be most valuable for WSU to play — and win — to build an at-large case because both would likely count as Quadrant 2 wins.

So after today's schedule changes, WSU still has 3 games left floating out there — vs. Memphis, at Cincinnati, vs. USF.



Here's a look at those 4 teams remaining schedules. As you can see, the AAC is going to have to get creative just to get 1 more on WSU's schedule here. pic.twitter.com/XAfSRDZmRX — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) February 16, 2021

But trying to fit in three more games is essentially impossible with just three weeks left in the regular season and WSU already on basically a once-every-three-days pace. Even fitting in one or two of the games will take some creativity on the American’s part.

According to a source who works for the AAC, the conference will do everything it can to make sure WSU has the best opportunity — i.e. play the most beneficial games to an at-large berth — possible.

When asked if the conference would consider canceling less important games for WSU — like road trips to Tulane on March 3 and to Temple on March 6 — to make sure more important games — like the Memphis game or Cincinnati road trip — get played, the official said he wasn’t sure but noted that it would be an unprecedented move.