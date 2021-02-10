Wichita State basketball escapes with win at UCF, off to its best 10-game AAC start

The Wichita State men’s basketball team is off to its best 10-game start since joining the American Athletic Conference four seasons ago.

Not even the 2017-18 Shockers, who spent most of the season nationally ranked, can say they had a better start in conference play after WSU pulled out a 61-60 win at Central Florida on Wednesday evening to improve to 8-2 in AAC play.

The Shockers (12-4) won their fourth straight game, picked up their first road win since Jan. 2, and improved to 9-2 this season in games decided by single-digits. WSU is 7-0 all-time against UCF, as the Knights (5-10) fell to 3-9 in conference play.

Senior Alterique Gilbert came through with a team-high 17 points, including the game’s biggest shot with a crucial three-pointer in the final minute and two free throws in the closing seconds. WSU, one of just 10 teams in the country this season without a player posting a double-double, ended that streak with Dexter Dennis finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Morris Udeze (12 points) finished with his sixth double-digit scoring performance in his last seven games.

WSU had to survive some nervous final moments, as a silly foul protecting a four-point lead put UCF on the line and allowed the Knights to cut the deficit to 61-60 with 7.9 seconds left. The Shockers then turned the ball over on the inbounds pass, as Tyson Etienne had the ball knocked off his knee with 6.2 seconds left. Darius Perry had a good look on a mid-range jumper for the win as time expired, but his shot was just long.

UCF did well to bottle up Etienne, WSU’s and the AAC’s leading scorer, as the Knights aggressively trapped him every time he took a ball screen and never let him establish a rhythm. He was shut down for the most part, as Etienne finished with just five points on 1-for-8 shooting.

After failing to protect a seven-point lead in the second, WSU came up with the clutch plays down the stretch when it needed them.

With WSU trailing by one, Trey Wade dunked an Etienne miss for a 54-53 lead with 2:22 left. A steal by Udeze gave WSU the ball back, then Dennis made a pair of free throws with 1:24 left to extend the lead to 56-53. UCF scored a basket to cut the deficit to one, then quick ball movement found Gilbert open at the end of the shot clock for the triple that put WSU up 59-55 with 33 seconds left.

Perry put UCF back in the game with a jumper to cut the deficit to 59-57 with 16.2 seconds left. After Gilbert hit a pair of free throws, Perry again attacked and drew a foul while making a basket for a three-point play that cut WSU’s lead to 61-60 with 7.9 seconds left.

Once again the team’s weakness at defensive rebounding came up costly, as UCF scored back-to-back second-chance baskets capped by a three-pointer from Perry to take a 51-50 lead with 6:55 remaining — its first lead since the opening minutes of the game.

After briefly taking a 52-51 lead, WSU missed a chance at extending the lead with a botched fast-break layup by Dennis and then gave the lead right back after another missed box-out that led to a highlight-worthy follow jam UCF’s Isaiah Adams for a 53-52 lead with 3:48 left.

UCF finished with 14 offensive rebounds and outscored WSU 18-11 on second-chance points.

WSU established its first notable lead thanks to a 10-0 run midway through the first half to take a 17-9 lead. The Shockers drilled three three-pointers during the run, as Etienne hit the first triple and Gilbert, who came off the bench for just the second time this season, hit back-to-back shots from deep.

When UCF clawed back to within three points, WSU reeled off a 9-4 run with Clarence Jackson scoring the first six points and Dennis capping it with a three-pointer. The Shockers took a 36-30 lead into halftime, as Dennis finished the first half with 14 points and six rebounds.

WSU is back on the road Sunday at SMU in a 3 p.m. matchup broadcast on ESPNU. The Mustangs (11-4) enter the game as one of the top teams in the American with a 7-4 record.