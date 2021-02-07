Tyson Etienne’s late-game heroics lead Wichita State basketball to win over Temple

Wichita State University’s Tyson Etienne grabs a rebound in the first half against Temple University at Koch Arena on February 7, 2021. The Wichita Eagle

When the game is on the line, Wichita State feels good about its chances with Tyson Etienne on its side.

The leading scorer in the American Athletic Conference came up clutch again for the Shockers, scoring the go-ahead basket in the final minute Sunday afternoon to lift WSU to a 70-67 victory over the Temple Owls at Koch Arena.

With WSU trailing by one, Etienne drove to the basket and made an acrobatic layup while being fouled with 42 seconds left. The free throw completed a three-point play and gave the Shockers the lead for good.

Etienne finished with a team-high 20 points, including four three-pointers, to lead four scorers in double-digits. Trey Wade finished with a season-high 12 points, while Morris Udeze delivered 11 points and seven rebounds and Dexter Dennis had 10 points.

The Shockers swept their three-game homestand to improve to 11-4 overall and 7-2 in American Athletic Conference play, remaining in second place and tied in the loss column with Houston. Temple fell to 4-7 overall and 3-7 in conference play.

WSU won despite giving up 17 offensive rebounds, thanks to the defense holding Temple to 39% shooting in the game.

WSU had an eight-point lead with 4:52 remaining, as an Etienne three-pointer gave the Shockers a 58-50 lead. But Temple reeled off a 12-3 run in less than three minutes to take a 62-61 lead with 2:01 remaining when Jeremiah Williams banked in a three.

After Etienne’s three-point play, Clarence Jackson made one of the plays of the game when he slid his feet and took a charge on Temple’s J.P. Moorman with 26 seconds left. That forced Temple to foul and WSU senior Alterique Gilbert made both of his free throws to extend the lead to 68-64.

En route to a career-high 22 points, Damian Dunn quickly scored a layup and drew a foul for a three-point play with 18 seconds left to cut WSU’s lead to 68-67. Etienne made two free throws to extend the lead, then WSU survived a potential game-tying three by Temple in the closing seconds.

The Shockers slogged through the first 10 minutes of the second before back-to-back threes from Ricky Council and Etienne provided a spark. After Council drained one from the wing, Etienne followed the next possession by finding a matchup he liked, dribbling back and forth at the top of the key and pulling from 25 feet out to drill the triple. Wade added a layup to cap an 8-0 run to go up 53-46 with 7:48 remaining.

But WSU failed to build on its lead, as a turnover by Gilbert led to a dunk at the other end and a 4-0 spurt by Temple that forced WSU to call a timeout with its lead down to 53-50 with 6:04 remaining to set up the entertaining finish.

WSU built a 13-4 lead in the first five minutes, but the final 15 minutes of the first half featured disjointed play from both sides and more air balls than any other game at Koch Arena all season.

After taking a step forward in defensive rebounding last game, WSU’s issues came back to the forefront against Temple. The Shockers were down one of their two centers, as junior Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler missed Sunday’s game due to a death in his family.

Temple shot just 27% from the field in the first half, but only trailed WSU 28-26 at halftime because the Owls grabbed nine offensive rebounds and outscored the Shockers 8-0 in second-chance points.

The biggest highlight of the first half was the play of Wade, who drilled two three-pointers and scored a game-high 10 points at the break. After a chilly start from the perimeter to start the season, Wade has made a three-pointer in eight straight games.

The Shockers will spend the next week on the road, as they have upcoming road games at Central Florida on Wednesday and at SMU on Sunday.