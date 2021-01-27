Opening day at Eck Stadium is set: Wichita State baseball releases 2021 schedule

Wichita State baseball coach Eric Wedge said the program is taking pride in the Shockers’ roster management through the unprecedented times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy

The Wichita State baseball team released its 2021 schedule on Wednesday with the season-opening series against Northern Colorado at Eck Stadium beginning Friday, Feb. 19.

Playing college baseball in the coronavirus pandemic will have its challenges, but the Shockers are still slated for 54 games — not far off what they would typically play in a season.

WSU is scheduled to host nine of its first 10 games at Eck Stadium with three weekend series against Northern Colorado (Feb. 19-21), SIU Edwardsville (Feb. 26-28) and Dixie State (March 5-7).

The Shockers, who have seven starting position players and four starting pitchers returning from last season, were picked to finish fifth in the preseason American Athletic Conference poll. WSU ended last spring on a 12-game winning streak to finish with a 13-2 record in coach Eric Wedge’s first season.

“If you’re like me, you need baseball. We’re looking forward to seeing Shocker Nation back at Eck Stadium,” Wedge said. “The schedule looks different this year. A lot of work has gone into pulling this all together, but the players are pumped, and we are excited to take the field.”

In a change for this season, WSU will play 32 conference games. After playing a three-game series against the other eight teams previously, the Shockers will now play a four-game series over a three-day span — usually meaning a Saturday doubleheader.

Once conference play begins on April 1 at Houston, there will be no mid-week games. The Shockers open AAC play on April 1 at Houston, then will turn around and host Houston beginning on April 9 — so the first eight conference games will be against the Cougars.

WSU’s non-conference slate is highlighted by a game at Eck Stadium against in-state rival Kansas State (March 23), a four-game road series at Pac-12 power and No. 15-ranked Arizona (March 11-14) and two games at perennial NCAA contender Stetson (March 19-20).

Wichita State 2021 baseball schedule

Feb. 19-21 — vs. Northern Colorado (3 games)

Feb. 26-28 — vs. SIU Edwardsville (3 games)

March 2 — at Oral Roberts (1 game)

March 5-7 — vs. Dixie State (3 games)

March 11-14 — at Arizona (4 games)

March 19-21 — at Stetson (2 games); vs. Florida International (2 games)

March 23 — at Kansas State (1 game)

March 26-28 — vs. Omaha (3 games)

April 1-3 — at Houston (4 games)

April 9-11 — vs. Houston (4 games)

April 16-18 — at Tulane (4 games)

April 23-25 — at Cincinnati (4 games)

April 30-May 2 — vs. East Carolina (4 games)

May 7-9 — at Central Florida (4 games)

May 14-16 — vs. South Florida (4 games)

May 20-22 — vs. Memphis (4 games)

May 25-30 — at AAC tournament in Clearwater, Florida