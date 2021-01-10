A new era: Ricky Council leads WSU basketball to first win over Cincinnati at Koch

Wichita State’s Ricky Council IV lets out a yell after getting a dunk against Cincinnati on Sunday at Koch Arena. The Wichita Eagle

Ricky Council wants to bring a new era to Wichita State men’s basketball.

The freshman is off to a good start in his quest after scoring a career-high 23 points to lead Wichita State to its first win over Cincinnati at Koch Arena since joining the American Athletic Conference. Sunday’s 82-76 victory in front of a limited-capacity crowd at Koch also snapped a six-game losing streak to the Bearcats.

WSU improved to 7-3 overall and won its first home game in American Athletic Conference play to remain one of just four one-loss teams with a 3-1 AAC record.

Council scored 15 of his points in the second half on 5 of 6 shooting, as WSU turned a 1-point deficit into a 16-point lead thanks to eviscerating Cincinnati 24-7 in a crucial eight-minute span midway through the second half. The freshman shot 8 for 11 from the field to go along with six rebounds, a steal and a block in 23 minutes.

WSU was also led by junior center Morris Udeze, who tied his career-high of 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five rebounds. Tyson Etienne also shook off a slow shooting start and finished with 16 points. The Shockers finished shooting 46% from the field and made 23 of 34 shots from the foul line.

For WSU fans, the win ended a string of heart-wrenching defeats to the Bearcats at home. In 2018, Cincinnati beat the Shockers at Koch Arena in the regular-season finale to deny WSU a share of the conference championship. In 2020, Jarron Cumberland scored a three-point play with 3.5 seconds left to snatch a victory from WSU.

Without Cumberland, Cincinnati’s offense proved far less lethal. The Bearcats finished shooting 43% from the field, but committed 15 turnovers and the Shockers outscored them 28-11 in points off turnovers.

Council spearheaded the game-defining run midway through the second half, scoring nine points during a 15-4 run that opened up a 10-point lead that proved to be enough cushion for the Shockers to survive down the stretch.

The freshman sparked the run with his strong finishes inside. His layup started the run and another strong finish through contact gave him a three-point play to give WSU a 47-42 lead with 11:37 remaining.

When Cincinnati whittled the lead back down to three points, Etienne, mired in a cold shooting performance, finally broke free on the perimeter and drained a three-pointer. Seconds later, Alterique Gilbert came up with a steal that sent Council streaking the other way on a fast break for a highlight-reel jam to bring the limited capacity crowd to a roar and force Cincinnati to call a timeout.

A frantic finish that saw Cincinnati pushing the tempo at both ends saw the Bearcats cut the lead to six points, 82-76, with 2 seconds remaining, but never closer.

After an uninspired start to the game, WSU recovered from a 9-2 deficit with a 14-2 run spurred by its bench players and capped by an Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler put-back for a 16-11 lead with 9 minutes remaining in the first half.

WSU shot just 34.4% from the field in the first half, including 0-for-5 on three-pointers, but survived on offense thanks to the energy generated by Clarence Jackson, Josaphat Bilau and Ricky Council — all off the bench — on the glass.

After Cincinnati rallied to take a 22-21 lead, WSU responded with a 9-0 run punctuated by perhaps the best play of the season from Udeze. After setting a hard screen that floored a Cincinnati defender, Udeze rolled to the rim, received the pocket pass, took a strong step toward the rim and finished a dunk with authority for a 30-22 lead with 2:04 remaining.

But a poor close to the half meant WSU only took a 30-29 lead into halftime, as Etienne and Cincinnati’s Keith Williams — two of the top scorers in the American — combined for just five points in the first half.

WSU will remain at home, as it will finish the season series with Tulsa at Koch Arena at 6 p.m. Wednesday.