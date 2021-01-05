‘They’ve owned us’: No. 11 Houston offers biggest test yet for Wichita State basketball

Wichita State’s Morris Udeze has his shot blocked by Oklahoma State’s Kalib Boone during the first half on Saturday at Koch Arena. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita State men’s basketball interim coach Isaac Brown was asked the other day if he could watch any other college basketball team who would he watch practice for a day?

His answer was simple.

“I said, ‘University of Houston,’” Brown said. “They said, ‘Not Duke, not Kentucky?’ I said, ‘No, I would watch the University of Houston.’

“Those guys play hard at another level. They play aggressive. They defend at a high level. They’re relentless on the offensive glass.”

Wichita State has been very familiar with Houston’s blueprint since arriving in the American Athletic Conference. No other team has been able to consistently beat the Shockers quite like the Cougars, who have won their last five games against WSU with an average margin of victory of 14 points, including a 33-point thrashing last season in Houston.

WSU (6-2, 2-0 AAC) has won five straight games, including three straight on the road as an underdog, and enters this one in sole possession of first place in the conference. But its biggest challenge this season awaits in a 7 p.m. Wednesday game against the No. 11-ranked Cougars (8-1, 3-1 AAC) at the Fertitta Center with the game streaming on ESPN+.

WSU is a 10.5-point underdog.

“They’ve owned us the last couple of years,” Brown said. “So this game is going to come down to toughness and competing at a high level. It’s not going to come down to making or missing shots. They’re going to miss some, we’re going to miss some. It’s going to come down to competing, toughness and rebounding.”

Defensive rebounding in particular has been a sore spot this season for WSU, which ranks No. 325 in the country in defensive rebounding percentage. That’s not going to cut it against Houston, which is the fourth-best offensive rebounding team in the country that pulls down more than 40% of its own misses.

In last weekend’s win at Ole Miss, WSU’s triumvirate at center — Morris Udeze, Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler and Josaphat Bilau — grabbed just a single defensive rebound between them in a combined 40 minutes of play. Brown has already told them that must change, especially to win at Houston.

“I told those guys, ‘This just won’t get it. There’s no way we can play a game where our bigs only get one rebound. That’s just not good enough.,’” Brown said. “For us to go down to Houston, between our bigs we’re going to need 10 to 12 rebounds in that game. We haven’t done that this year.

“We keep trying to emphasize that in practice, working on check-outs 24-7, working on techniques. If you miss a check-out in practice, you’re being held accountable and we can put you on the sideline and run you. Our bigs have to get better at rebounding. We’re not rebounding at a high level like we need to.”

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson had high praise for the Shockers before Wednesday’s game, saying that their pieces “all fit now.”

“I think this team plays more similar to us than any other team we’ve played this year,” Sampson told the Houston media. “This is a tough team and Isaac’s done a great job, he really has. It’s not easy sliding in being an assistant and then all of a sudden becoming a head coach. But they play hard for him, which tells me all that I need to know about their relationship with Isaac Brown.”

Houston could be without the preseason AAC Player of the Year in Caleb Mills (9.8 points), who missed Houston’s last game after taking a personal leave of absence. The Cougars still have an abundance of talent at the guard position with 6-foot-5 junior Quentin Grimes (17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds), Marcus Sasser (15.3 points) and Dejon Jarreau (9.2 points).

The Cougars are actually a poor shooting team, but their offense still hums along because they’re able to rebound so many of their misses and score on put-backs. Houston also has a top-10 defense this season, which is limiting opponents to 56.3 points (fifth nationally) on 37.8% shooting (18th).

Tulsa proved that Houston, thought to be the unanimous favorite to win the conference, is beatable after taking down the Cougars on their home court in a 65-64 win on Dec. 29. But the Shockers have not had many pleasant experiences playing at the Fertitta Center in recent seasons.

Brown knows WSU will likely have to play its best game yet to pull off another shocker.

“We’re going to have to play the hardest game we’ve played this year,” Brown said. “You’ve got to play at an elite level on the glass. You’ve got to have toughness. You’ve got to make sure you’re not turning the ball over. We’ve got to space the floor. Our guys know this is the biggest challenge of the year. We’re going to need all 16 guys to go down there and get the win.”

Wichita State at No. 11 Houston

Records: WSU 6-2, 2-0 AAC; UH 8-1, 3-1 AAC

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston (25% capacity, 1,859)

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KEYN, 103.7-FM

Series: WSU leads 17-14 (3-10 at Houston)

Wichita State Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr Pts. Reb. Ast. Alterique Gilbert G 6-0 180 Sr. 11.6 3.5 3.3 Tyson Etienne G 6-2 192 So. 17.0 3.3 2.8 Dexter Dennis G 6-5 207 Jr. 7.1 3.1 0.8 Trey Wade F 6-6 219 Sr. 6.3 5.1 0.4 Morris Udeze C 6-8 240 Jr. 8.1 2.5 0.3

Coach: Isaac Brown, first season, 6-2

Houston Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr Pts. Reb. Ast. Dejon Jarreau G 6-5 185 Sr. 9.2 5.8 3.4 Marcus Sasser G 6-1 190 So. 15.3 2.3 1.7 Quentin Grimes G 6-5 205 Jr. 17.7 7.0 2.1 Brison Gresham F 6-8 230 Sr. 3.3 3.6 0.4 Justin Gorham F 6-7 225 Sr. 6.6 8.8 0.8

Coach: Kelvin Sampson, seventh season, 147-61