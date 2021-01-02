Tyson Etienne shoots Wichita State basketball to fifth straight win at Ole Miss

Wichita State sophomore Tyson Etienne lines up a three-pointer in WSU’s game Saturday night in Oxford, Miss. against Ole Miss. Courtesy

Tyson Etienne showed his range and the Shockers showed their resilience, as the Wichita State men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to five straight games with an 83-79 victory over Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday evening.

The sophomore sharpshooter from Englewood, N.J. was superb, scoring a game-high and career-high 29 points on 8 of 15 shooting, including five three-pointers to rally WSU from a seven-point, second-half deficit. Etienne scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half.

WSU finished the game shooting 52% from the field (26 of 50), 45% on three-pointers (9 of 20) and 84.6% on free throws (22 of 26). Alterique Gilbert added 14 points and four assists, while Dexter Dennis scored 10 points, as the Shockers won their third straight impressive road game following upsets at Tulsa and South Florida and enter next Wednesday’s matchup at No. 5 Houston with plenty of momentum.

Trailing 69-62, WSU reeled off an 8-2 run after three points from Etienne and a fastbreak dunk from Morris Udeze following an Etienne steal. After trailing for the previous 20 minutes, WSU re-took the lead, 73-71, when Etienne drained a deep three-pointer with 4:47 remaining.

After Ole Miss grabbed the lead again by a single point, Trey Wade drilled a clutch three at the top of the arc to push the Shockers back out in front, 76-74, with 2:59 remaining. Etienne made a pair of free throws and Dennis made a baseline jumper to help protect the lead down the stretch.

Following a turnover by Dennis in transition, Ole Miss trimmed WSU’s lead to 80-79 with 21.5 seconds left on free throws. Gilbert calmly sank two straight free throws to extend WSU’s lead to 82-79 with 21.2 seconds left. Ole Miss missed two straight free throws on the ensuing possession and Dennis helped seal the win with a free throw at the other end.

WSU found itself in a 7-point deficit early in the second half, but Gilbert rescued the Shockers with his superb off-the-dribble skills. He started with an off-balanced jumper in the lane, then followed that up with an acrobatic layup with a foul. After completing the three-point play, Gilbert darted past his man and laid off a pass for Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler for a layup and foul.

Etienne helped finish off the rally, as he made a pair of free throws and then drilled a 26-foot three-pointer to tie Ole Miss up at 54 with 12:41 remaining in the game. It was just one of his many stretches of brilliance for Etienne.

WSU had hot shooting from the opening tip, as it made 7 of its first 10 shots to take a 16-11 lead and force Ole Miss to burn two timeouts in the first eight minutes of the game.

Ole Miss ranked No. 311 in the country in three-point shooting at 26.7% entering the game and was coming off a 1-for-13 performance in a road loss to Alabama earlier in the week. Not that you could tell in the first half watching the Rebels drain triple after triple.

Ole Miss rallied from its early deficit by hitting four of five three-pointers during a 12-5 run to take a 25-23 lead with 7:45 remaining. The Rebels finished the first half 7 of 13 from beyond the arc, a season-high for threes in a half.

The Shockers averaged 11 turnovers per game, but committed 10 in the first half that resulted in a 17-2 advantage for Ole Miss in points off turnovers. They finished the game with 15 turnovers, a season-high against Division I competition. But WSU only trailed 41-39 at halftime because it shot 53.8% from the field (14 of 26) and won the rebounding battle, 20-11.