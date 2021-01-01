‘I’m my biggest critic’: WSU’s Dexter Dennis dismisses critics of slow offensive start

In its best form, Twitter is a social media platform that gives athletes the ability to connect with their fans.

But being one “@” away from fans also opens athletes up to reading biting criticism of their performances and even personal attacks on their appearance. Wichita State junior Dexter Dennis is well aware of this side of social media.

Just last week, when Dennis was mired in a scoring slump — averaging 5.7 points on 26.5% shooting — a random stranger on the Internet tagged Dennis in a tweet and asked if he was more worried about the length of his shorts than he was playing basketball.

“Trade places with me (laughing emoji),” Dennis tweeted back.

Some would advise Dennis not to respond to anonymous critics, but the 6-foot-5 junior from Baker, La. says it doesn’t bother him at all.

“I’m my own biggest critic, so whatever they say it’s not even close to what I tell myself,” Dennis said with a grin following a slump-busting, season-high 13 point-performance in WSU’s 81-43 victory over Newman on Wednesday.

After thinking about the proclamation for a second, Dennis had to correct himself.

“Well no, I’m lying. It’s probably a tie between me and my mother,” Dennis said. “Most people think your parents are your biggest supporters and are going to make excuses for you all the time, but my mother doesn’t. She always holds me accountable. There’s been a lot of situations where I think other parents would probably make excuses for their kids. She’s my anchor. She holds me down. Both of my parents, I appreciate them dearly.”

Dawn McQuirter, Dennis’ mother, was a former Division I basketball player herself. She knows the game and knows her son even better. So while Dennis has been struggling with his shot this season, she has been watching from her home in Louisiana and always has a breakdown of her son’s performance when they talk after games.

And mom doesn’t sugar-coat it: Dennis has struggled on offense this season. That’s not to say he hasn’t excelled at other things, like defense, but people start paying more attention to your points per game average when you go through the NBA Draft process like Dennis did before returning to WSU for his junior season.

McQuirter has seen Dennis overcome adversity his whole life. Just last season, Dennis returned from a three-game leave of absence after a slow start to the season and average 11 points and 5.6 rebounds and drill 39% of his three-pointers in conference play.

“I don’t know what stuck in his head to get him so driven, but he’s stuck,” McQuirter said last season. “I don’t know where he got that resiliency from, but he did and he’s convinced all of us. He’s made me a believer.”

This season Dennis has once again been excellent as a defender, but the rest of his game has suffered — his scoring, shooting and rebounding have all decreased from last season. In five games against Division I competition, Dennis is shooting 25.6% from the field — most troubling is a 22.2% mark on two-pointers — with just two trips (both misses) to the free-throw line.

On Wednesday, Dennis looked more confident and aggressive than any other game so far this season. His renewed mindset was obvious on the first play of the game when he pump-faked his defender on the perimeter, took one power dribble to the basket and elevated for a thundering slam dunk 30 seconds into the game.

“I thought that was huge for his confidence,” WSU interim coach Isaac Brown said.

Just as important for Brown was that Dennis made two of four three-pointers after he had entered the game shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc (5 of 21) in the last four games.

“I’m not really sure the reason for the slow start, but I continue to tell him to keep taking shots,” Brown said. “When you’re wide open, keep taking shots. We believe you can score the ball and it’s going to happen. I still remember the SMU game last year when Dexter Dennis showed signs that he’s more than capable of doing it.”

Dennis’ best guess for his slow start was the abnormal offseason, which did not feature any of WSU’s typical lead-up to conference season with a scrimmage, exhibition game and full non-conference slate. Dennis said the process has made him feel like a freshman again, although he’s beginning to get more in rhythm.

And an in-rhythm Dennis is a very good thing for WSU, which is off to a 2-0 start in American Athletic Conference play and on a four-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s road game at Mississippi despite Dennis’ slow shooting start.

“When Dexter is making threes, it’s hard to guard us because then we have the floor spread out so wide,” Brown said. “When we run ball screens with him setting them, you can’t hedge, you’ve got to switch and that gives our team a different look. Alterique Gilbert is getting downhill, guys are locked onto Tyson Etienne and we can spread the floor with shooters and that makes us extremely hard to guard.”

While his 13 points on Wednesday were a season-high, they also came against an overmatched Division II opponent. Dennis wasn’t willing to be satisfied with his breakthrough performance in his junior season.

He knows he’s capable of much more.

“I’m kind of hard on myself a little bit. My expectations are really, really high,” Dennis said. “When I don’t perform well, I’m just trying to do my best to do whatever I can to perform well again. When I do, there’s still always room for improvement.”