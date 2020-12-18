Morris Udeze scores career high, as Wichita State basketball cruises past Emporia State

The circumstances of Friday’s game against Emporia State at Koch Arena did not allow for many meaningful conclusions from the Wichita State men’s basketball team’s fifth game of the season.

Perhaps the one meaningful one was the budding confidence in Wichita State’s tandem of centers, Morris Udeze and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, who combined for 24 points in WSU’s 73-57 victory over Emporia State to improve the Shockers’ record to 3-2 this season.

It was a career-high in points for Udeze, who finished a perfect 7 for 7 — with six of those field goals in the first half — from the field.

While the game counted as a regular-season game for the Shockers, which avoided losing a third straight at Koch Arena for the first time since January 2007, it was a mere exhibition for Emporia State. On top of that, the Hornets were in the middle of a three-games-in-three-days stretch with a conference game scheduled less than 24 hours away on Saturday afternoon.

That made Friday’s game feel like more of a scrimmage.

Regardless of the levels of intensity or competition, it was encouraging for WSU to see Udeze and Poor Bear-Chandler play well in the same game.

Through four games, Udeze and Poor Bear-Chandler were averaging a combined 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game. The duo combined for 24 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes on Friday.

Udeze was the most impressive, as he made up for a two-inch height disadvantage against Emporia State’s center by using his leverage advantage with his wide frame to bully his way close to the basket and finish inside. Udeze had 14 points — one off his previous career-high — in just nine minutes of action in the first half.

Meanwhile, Poor Bear-Chandler continued his renewed efforts crashing the offensive glass after coaches challenged him in that area following a lackluster effort from WSU in the first three games. Poor Bear-Chandler grabbed four offensive rebounds in just 12 minutes, as the Shockers came down with 24 in the game.

It was another impressive effort from WSU freshman Ricky Council, who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. The 6-foot-6 wing entered the game leading WSU’s team in rebounding at 5.7 per game in less 14 minutes per game and added to his lead on Friday.

WSU fans also saw freshmen duo of 6-foot-4 guard Chaunce Jenkins (1 rebound in 12 minutes) and 6-9 forward Jaden Seymour (3 points, 2 rebounds in 13 minutes) for the first time this season. The pair had missed the start of the season due to COVID-19 protocol.

The Shockers (3-2) will return to American Athletic Conference play on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game at South Florida.