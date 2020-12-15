Wichita State basketball beats defending conference champions for AAC-opening road win

Wichita State freshman Ricky Council provided a spark off the bench for the Shockers in their road victory over Tulsa on Tuesday. Courtesy

The Wichita State men’s basketball team is 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference after knocking off a team that finished in a three-way tie for the conference title last season.

The Shockers built a 17-point lead on the road, nearly blew it, then made the winning plays down the stretch to secure a 69-65 victory over Tulsa on Tuesday evening at the Reynolds Center. It was the conference opener for both teams, as WSU improved to 2-2 overall and Tulsa fell to 1-3.

WSU featured a balanced scoring attack, as four players scored in double-digits with Ricky Council (13 points), Alterique Gilbert (13), Trey Wade (11) and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler (10). The Shockers had 33 bench points one game after being dominated in that category in a loss to Oklahoma State.

It was a breakout performance by Council, a 6-foot-6 freshman wing from Durham, North Carolina, playing in just his third game in a Shocker uniform. The freshman led WSU in points (13) and rebounds (8) in 16 minutes off the bench.

WSU had to survive some nervous moments in the final minutes, as an offensive rebound, a turnover and missed free throws late sparked one final rally by Tulsa, cutting WSU’s lead to 67-65 with 28 seconds left. The Golden Hurricane missed opportunities to cut into the lead even further because they missed five of eight free throws down the stretch.

Still, Tulsa had a chance at a potentially game-tying three-pointer with 10 seconds left, but Keyshawn Embery-Simpson missed and Tyson Etienne rebounded and made one of two free throws to secure the win. Etienne entered averaging a team-high 19.7 points, but was plagued by foul trouble the entire game and finished with just four points on 1 of 5 shooting.

After falling behind by as many as 17 points late in the second half, Tulsa roared back in the game courtesy of a 16-4 run to start the second half to trim WSU’s lead to 47-45 with more than 14 minutes still remaining. The Shockers only committed two first-half turnovers, but had three turnovers on its first seven possessions of the second half to help Tulsa’s run.

With Tulsa threatening, that’s when Council took over for the Shockers.

He crashed the glass and pulled away an offensive rebound, then went up for a two-handed slam dunk to bring momentum back to WSU. On the next possession, Council whipped a no-look pass inside to Wade, who finished with another slam. Council capped a 6-0 run with an improbable step-back heave to beat the shot clock and restore WSU’s lead to 56-47 with 10:24 remaining.

When Tulsa rallied again, this time drawing to within 58-55 with 8:24 remaining, it was Gilbert who restored the cushion for the Shockers. The graduate transfer from Connecticut converted a tough, contested jumper along the baseline to beat the shot clock, then drilled a corner three to push WSU’s lead to 63-55 with 7:04 left.

Craig Porter delivered a crucial shot for WSU on a step-back three to beat the shot clock to extend the lead to 66-58 with 3:40 remaining. It was the first points in a Shocker uniform for Porter, a junior-college transfer playing in his second game.

It was the first strong start to a game this season for the Shockers.

After falling behind 11-4 to Missouri and 9-4 to Oklahoma State after the first media timeout, WSU had its first strong start of the season. Gilbert, Wade and Udeze made three shots in a row to give WSU a 7-0 advantage in the first 90 seconds and the Shockers took a 15-7 lead into the first media timeout.

With Tulsa still hanging around late in the first half, trailing 33-26 with 3:30 remaining, WSU reeled off a 10-0 run over the next two minutes from two bench players — Council and Poor Bear-Chandler.

Council started the run with a wing three, then Poor Bear-Chandler followed with a tip-in on a Council miss and then a rainbow three from the top of the key to force a Tulsa timeout. Council made it a 10-0 run to put WSU up 43-26 with 1:33 remaining when he finished on a fast break.

WSU went into halftime with a 43-29 lead, thanks to nine points apiece from Council and Poor Bear-Chandler. After struggling shooting the season’s first three games, WSU made 45% of its shots from the field and half of its three-pointers (7 of 14).

Tulsa was playing in its first game in 11 days after postponing both of its games last week due to a positive COVID-19 test in the program. The Golden Hurricane were only able to practice once before Tuesday’s game.