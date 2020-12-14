Wichita State men’s basketball adds game against in-state Division II foe this week

The Wichita State men’s basketball team has added a game this week to its schedule, athletic director Darron Boatright confirmed to The Eagle.

The Shockers (1-2) will play in-state Division II foe Emporia State (3-0) at 6 p.m. Friday at Koch Arena with the game being streamed on ESPN+. Neither side has publicly announced the game yet, but the listing for the game does appear on ESPN’s web site.

Since WSU lost three games on its schedule to start the season after positive COVID-19 tests forced the team to exit the Crossover Classic in South Dakota, the Shockers have been looking to add games to their schedule. According to sources within the program, WSU is still exploring the possibility of adding another game in December.

The NCAA Division I Council allows teams to play up to 27 regular-season games and recommended each team plays at least four non-conference games. While Friday’s game will be an exhibition for Emporia State, it will count as a regular-season game for the Shockers, which now have 25 total games and five non-conference games on their schedule.

It will be the first regular-season game against Emporia State since a 76-54 victory by the Shockers on Nov. 21, 2015.

Adding a game on Friday was a natural fit for WSU’s schedule. The Shockers open American Athletic Conference play with a 6 p.m. Tuesday game at Tulsa, but had a week off until its next conference game at South Florida the following Tuesday. Meanwhile, the addition of the WSU game on Friday gives Emporia State three games in three days with the Hornets also playing home dates against Lincoln on Thursday and Central Missouri on Saturday.

Emporia State is off to its first 3-0 start since 2013 and receiving top-25 votes in the Division II poll, closing in on its first national ranking since 2007. The Hornets lead the MIAA in scoring defense and defensive rebounding. ESU’s starters include three native Kansans in Eudora’s 6-foot guard Austin Downing (16.0 points), Inman’s 6-10 center Mason Thiessen (7.0 points) and Osage City’s 6-6 forward Duncan Fort (2.3 points).

An MIAA team made national headlines last week when Fort Hays State upset Kansas State 81-68 at Bramlage Coliseum last Tuesday. Fort Hays State entered the game winless against Division II competition, including a 68-66 loss to Emporia State.