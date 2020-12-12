Cade Cunningham sinks WSU Shockers with game-winning three in final seconds

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham pulls up for a three-pointer over Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis with 10 seconds left in the game on Saturday at Koch Arena. The shot ended up being the difference in OSU’s 67-64 win. The Wichita Eagle

It was 39 minutes and 50 seconds of the best defense a team could play on a projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick.

Shoot, even those final 10 seconds were superb defense — Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham just showed why every NBA team is drooling over the 6-foot-8 point guard.

Cunningham drilled a contested three-pointer over the outstretched hands of Dexter Dennis with 9.8 seconds remaining to break a tie and deliver the game-winning shot in Oklahoma State’s 67-64 victory over Wichita State at Koch Arena on Saturday afternoon.

WSU could not produce a clean look on its final possession, as Dexter Dennis’ contested three-pointer to force overtime missed. OSU improved to 6-0 this season, while WSU (1-2) dropped its second straight game at Koch Arena and first with fans (5% capacity of the 10,506-seat arena was filled).

Dennis and the Shockers did the most effective job limiting Cunningham of any team this season during the Cowboys’ undefeated start. The freshman finished with a season-low 10 points on a season-worst 4 of 11 shooting and four turnovers, but hit the game’s biggest shot when the game hung in the balance.

Tyson Etienne led WSU in scoring with 19 points, while Alterique Gilbert added 14 points and Morris Udeze chipped in with 10 points. Trey Wade finished with nine points and a team-high six rebounds, while Dennis had seven points along with his outstanding defense on Cunningham for the majority of the game.

Isaac Likele led a balanced OSU scoring effort with 14 points, as the Cowboys’ bench outscored WSU’s bench 38-5.

After falling behind 59-52 with less than six minutes remaining, WSU made its final rally.

It started with an Etienne baseline jumper, then continued when Dennis picked off an errant behind-the-back pass by Cunningham. At the other end, Dennis made an explosive move on the perimeter and finished above the rim. After Morris Udeze took a charge, Gilbert made a tear-drop floater in the lane to cut OSU’s lead to 59-58 with 3:42 remaining. Following another defensive stand, Gilbert capped an 8-0 run with another driving layup to put the Shockers ahead 60-59 with 3:01 remaining.

Oklahoma State surged ahead on a three-point play by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who gave the Cowboys a 63-60 lead with 1:50 remaining. Etienne was fouled on a three-pointer on WSU’s ensuing possession and made two free throws to trim the deficit to 63-62 with 1:35 left and set up Cunningham’s final heroics.

Etienne sparked the Shockers during their first run at the lead in the second half. With WSU trailing by seven points midway through the second half, Etienne barreled his way down the lane and made an improbable layup while drawing the foul. After finishing the three-point play, Etienne sprinted the court in transition and delivered a corner three for WSU that cut the deficit to 45-44 with 12:44 remaining.

Playing in his first regular-season game as a Shocker, redshirt freshman Josaphat Bilau gave WSU a lift in his first minutes in the second half. The 6-foot-10 forward from France helped WSU grab two straight offensive rebounds on one possession that led to a basket for Dennis, who tied the game at 50 with 8:13 remaining in the second half.

The Shockers did a good job of limiting Cunningham in the first half as well, limiting the star to just seven points on 3 of 9 shooting. But WSU failed to capitalize because it committed nine turnovers on offense and were outrebounded 21-12, which included a 9-0 advantage for OSU in offensive rebounds and a 7-0 advantage in second-chance points.

The two teams traded the lead four times with WSU taking its largest lead, 24-20, on a Dennis corner three-pointer with 6:09 remaining.

That’s when the Cowboys’ offense exploded for 20 points in the final six minutes to turn a four-point deficit into a six-point halftime lead.