Wichita State to have limited capacity at Koch Arena for this week’s basketball games

Wichita State fans can watch the men’s basketball team at Koch Arena for the first time for Saturday’s 2 p.m. showdown against star Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State.

The Sedgwick County Health Department granted WSU permission to allow 5% capacity — WSU estimates around 525 fans — at Koch Arena for this week’s basketball games, which also includes the women’s basketball team playing South Dakota at 6 p.m. Thursday.

For the men’s basketball game, priority points will be utilized to determine who has access to tickets. WSU stressed in its press release that its ticket office will reach out to those who qualify.

WSU students will have access to a total of 50 tickets, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 10 women’s game and at 1 p.m. for the Dec. 12 men’s game. A valid student ID is required upon pick-up and no guest tickets will be available.

All tickets will be general admission and the doors open one hour before game time. Fans will not be allowed closer than the eighth row up from the court and WSU is making every third row available to maintain social distancing standards. WSU is asking for a minimum of three seats between each group in the same row with no more than four people together.

Fans age five and older will be required to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. Fans are also being asked to complete a self-health evaluation prior to coming to Koch Arena. Hand sanitizer will be available at multiple points on the concourse.

For the women’s basketball game, all current season ticket holders will be able to attend the game and the WSU ticket office will reach out to each one to verify.

Other information concerning the games:

There is no assigned parking. The parking lot will be open to everyone.

Three entrances will be open for both games: the ticket office entrance, the main entrance and the east entrance.

ADA seats will be available in sections 110, 120, 121 and 122.





Each group will be limited to four tickets.

The clear bag policy will be in effect.

Two concession stands will be open with a limited menu of food, drinks and alcohol, including QDOBA.