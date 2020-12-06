Missouri overwhelms Wichita State basketball to hand Shockers a loss at Koch Arena

Wichita State’s Trey Wade makes a revers layup against Missouri’s Parker Braun during the first half on Sunday at Koch Arena. The Wichita Eagle

Missouri was too big, too athletic, too deep and too good for Wichita State in Sunday afternoon’s men’s basketball game at Koch Arena.

Besides an occasional burst, WSU was not able to put up much resistance against a quality Missouri team that improved to 3-0 this season with a 72-62 victory over the Shockers. WSU fell to 1-1.

WSU had a miserable shooting performance from all areas on the court, as it shot 33.3% from the field (22 of 66), 28% on three-pointers (7 of 25) and 61.1% from the foul line (11 of 18). Paired with 10 turnovers and WSU’s offense produced just 0.87 points per possession.

Tyson Etienne (14 points) and Alterique Gilbert (13 points, 6 assists) once again led the Shockers in scoring, but did so on a combined 8 of 28 shooting. Clarence Jackson added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Dexter Dennis scored nine points on 3 of 11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Missouri shot a tidy 48.1% from the field and had three scorers in double-figures with Mark Smith (19 points), Dru Smith (14) and Kobe Brown (14). WSU held Mizzou’s leading scorer Xavier Pinson to just three points on 1 of 13 shooting, but could not take advantage of his poor shooting performance.

WSU struggled to generate clean offense against a tenacious Missouri team that appears to be well-equipped to do that against most offenses. Missouri had the athletes up front to defend the ball aggressively and the athletes in the back to protect the rim and prevent WSU’s guards from penetrating to the paint.

The end result was a lot of isolation play by the Shockers, who were left launching jump shots at the end of the shot clock too frequently for effective offense.

That’s what plagued the Shockers coming out of halftime, when they only trailed by four. But WSU misfired on 10 of its first 11 shots in the second half and Missouri reeled off an 11-0 run to establish a 49-33 lead with 14:09 remaining and put WSU in a hole it never recovered from.

WSU rallied to within 10 points on two separate occasions. The first came when Dennis drilled back-to-back three-pointers, as the second triple cut Missouri’s lead to 57-47 with more than eight minutes left. But WSU failed to produce the defensive stand it needed and watched as Mizzou pushed its lead back out to 15 quickly.

The second came in a last-ditch effort, as Etienne drilled a three to cut Missouri’s lead to 63-53 with 2:44 remaining. Again, the Shockers couldn’t get the defensive stop and allowed Missouri to score to effectively secure the victory.

WSU interim coach Isaac Brown stressed execution entering Sunday’s game, but WSU’s start left a lot to be desired in that category. The Shockers fell behind 10-2 in the first three minutes and sat at just six points after 11 minutes of play.

But WSU only trailed 15-6, which allowed the Shockers to stick around until they eventually found an offensive spurt with six points from Clarence Jackson to trim Missouri’s lead to 15-12. WSU’s defense failed in transition, however, giving up a layup to Mark Smith less than five seconds after rallying back.

That was the trend in the game for WSU.

WSU again trimmed Missouri’s lead to three points, 22-19, on a three-pointer by Gilbert with 4:37 remaining. But the Tigers beat WSU’s defense down the court and Parker Braun finished an alley-oop to extend Missouri’s lead.

On the next possession, Trey Wade finished an acrobatic reverse layup to cut into Missouri’s lead again. The Shockers even had a chance for a defensive stop on a missed shot, but could not corral the rebound and Missouri capitalized on the second chance with a three-pointer by Mark Smith to double its lead to 27-21.

WSU ended the first half on a 7-1 run in the final 90 seconds, capped by Gilbert splitting two defenders at the top of the key, and smoothly scooping the ball with his left hand into the basket to trim Missouri’s halftime advantage to 34-30.

Sunday’s matchup against Missouri was the first time the two teams have played since 1951 and the first time the Tigers have played WSU in Wichita. The Shockers will make a return trip to Columbia, Mo. next season.