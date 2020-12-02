Wichita State rallies for opening win behind career-high 26 points from Tyson Etienne

Wichita State’s Alterique Gilbert drives to the basket against Oral Roberts’ Francis Lacis during the first half on Wednesday. The Wichita Eagle

Sophomore guard Tyson Etienne scored a career-high 26 points to lead Wichita State to an 85-80 victory over Oral Roberts in its season opener Wednesday night at Koch Arena.

The victory wasn’t without its nervy moments like when the Shockers fell behind by nine points midway through the second half, but they managed to deliver a victory in interim coach Isaac Brown’s head coaching debut. Brown became the first Black head coach in WSU men’s basketball history and the first to start the season for a Division I men’s basketball program in Kansas.

Etienne scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half, including 15 points during WSU’s crucial 24-8 run to climb out of the nine-point deficit and into a seven-point lead. The sophomore made 8 of 18 shots, including four three-pointers, to lead three Shockers in double-digit scoring, which also included Alterique Gilbert, who scored 18 points in his WSU debut, and Morris Udeze with 10 points.

WSU played with just eight players in the game, as five scholarship players and all three walk-ons were held out due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But the biggest shot of the game might have come from sophomore junior-college transfer Clarence Jackson, who knocked down a corner three-pointer with 2:54 remaining to break a 78-78 tie. After ORU cut the deficit to one point, WSU scored again on a Udeze dunk for an 83-80 lead with 32 seconds left.

On its next possession, Oral Roberts made a careless turnover on a throwaway but still had one more chance at a tie when Gilbert missed the front-end of his bonus free throws. But Trevin Wade swatted a shot from behind that went out on Oral Roberts to give WSU the ball back. Gilbert iced the game with two more free throws with eight seconds left.

WSU shot 40.9% from the field and was outrebounded by Oral Roberts, 44-42. The Golden Eagles were led by Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor, who combined for 55 points and 10 three-pointers. Oral Roberts finished with 13 three-pointers as a team.

Each of Oral Roberts’ stars gave their team a strong start to each half. WSU led 14-7 after a little more than four minutes in, but Abmas caught fire and drilled three straight three-pointers to tie the game at 16. After WSU took a 38-36 lead into halftime, Obanor sparked Oral Roberts in the second half with seven quick points for a 45-42 lead that forced Brown to call a timeout to stop the run.

Once Obanor gave Oral Roberts the lead with 17:29 remaining in the second half, the Golden Eagles didn’t relinquish it for the next nine minutes. In fact, Oral Roberts extended its lead by as many as nine points, 57-49, midway through the second half.

With vibes of the 2018 season-opening loss to Louisiana Tech at Koch Arena beginning to creep in, Etienne delivered the spark that the Shockers desperately needed.

The rally began with Etienne drilling a three coming off a screen, then Trey Wade followed with a three-point play to cut ORU’s lead to 61-58. When Abmas doubled the lead with a three, Etienne came right back down and matched it with a triple of his own. WSU then matched two straight defensive stands with two straight Etienne jumpers to erase the deficit and reclaim the lead, 65-64, with 8:28 remaining.

WSU then extended its lead behind Etienne and Trevin Wade, who was fouled on a three-pointer and made all three of his free throws and then the backcourt duo each delivered a three-pointer to push WSU’s lead to 74-69. Two more free throws from Etienne staked WSU to a 76-69 lead with 5:35 remaining — a 27-12 extended run over a five-minute span.

But Oral Roberts proved resilient, rallying to tie the game at 78 apiece with 3:53 remaining on an Obanor three-pointer to set up the dramatic finish.

WSU won its latest season-opener in 49 years and for the 26th time in last 28 seasons.