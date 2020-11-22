Issac Brown fills out Wichita State basketball staff with former Texas A&M head coach

Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy talks with his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Texas A&M won 69-52. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Isaac Brown turned to an experienced hand to fill out his Wichita State men’s basketball coaching staff.

Brown, an assistant who was promoted to interim head coach last week following Gregg Marshall’s resignation, announced the hiring of Billy Kennedy as WSU’s third assistant coach.

Kennedy, a head coach at four Division I schools, is expected to be on the bench for the Shockers’ season opener Wednesday against Utah State at the Crossover Classic in South Dakota, according to a release from WSU announcing the move.

“I’m excited to welcome Billy to our basketball family,” Brown said in the release. “He has been a mentor of mine for over 30 years and has proven himself as a coach at the highest levels. His experience and teaching ability will help our young team.”

Kennedy, 56, was most recently the head coach at Texas A&M from 2011-19, following stops at Murray State (2006-11), Southeastern Louisiana (1999-05) and Centenary (1997-99).

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age 47, just before he started coaching the Aggies, who he led to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16s in 2016 and 2018.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be part of a new season at Wichita State,” Kennedy said. “The chance to work alongside Coach Brown and invest in these young men is a blessing.”