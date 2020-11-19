No Shocker fans allowed in Koch Arena for home basketball games until at least 2021

Wichita State announced Thursday that fans won’t be allowed at home basketball games inside Koch Arena through Dec. 31, due to safety concerns with rising COVID-19 positivity rates in the Wichita area.

Only two men’s basketball games — Wednesday, Dec. 2 against Oral Roberts and Sunday, Dec. 6 against Missouri — are currently scheduled to be played in December. It is unclear the status of fans for the Saturday, Dec. 12 game against Oklahoma State at Intrust Bank Arena, but it is believed the same restrictions set by the Sedgwick County Health Team will apply.

“The hope is that this will allow our community to flatten the curve and drastically reduce the positive rates we are currently experiencing,” WSU’s press release read. “With basketball season beginning next week, we ask everyone to follow the recommendations of your local health authorities and the CDC so we can begin to host fans inside Charles Koch Arena after the order expires December 31, 2020.”

More games could be coming on Friday when the American Athletic Conference is expected to release its conference schedule. The Shockers open their season on Wednesday against Utah State in an 8:30 p.m. game broadcast on ESPN2 in the opening round of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The decision impacts the women’s basketball team more because all five of its currently scheduled games are at Koch Arena in November and December. The WSU women open their season next Friday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Fans could be allowed back inside Koch Arena starting in January, but WSU stressed that will depend on how Wichita is handling the coronavirus pandemic in December.

At the end of the season, WSU said it will evaluate the number of games played with fans in attendance and present season ticket holders with financial options regarding tickets and SASO contribution.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase a 32-by-16-inch cutout of their face that will be featured inside Koch Arena for all home games. Each cutout will be returned at the end of the season as a keepsake. Each cutout is $125 for the lower bowl and $50 for a “non-guaranteed prime location.”