Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall once again absent from team practice

Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall once again was not at the team’s practice on Thursday afternoon because of “personal reasons,” according to an university spokesperson.

With Marshall at the center of an ongoing investigation by a WSU-hired law firm into physical and verbal abuse allegations made by his former players, the coach has not been at practices on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The team had a scheduled off day on Wednesday.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Tuesday evening that WSU and Marshall are expected to part ways by the end of the week, a report later confirmed by CBS Sports. The Eagle could not confirm the reports after speaking with several people connected with the WSU men’s basketball program and athletic department. The consensus among the sources was that Stadium’s report could ultimately be true, but no source could confirm that Marshall’s fate had been sealed.

It is not known if Marshall’s absence is related to the investigation. When asked if Marshall had been suspended, an university spokesperson said that “Coach Marshall has taken a few days off for personal reasons.” The spokesperson confirmed that Marshall was at team practices last week.

WSU is scheduled to begin its 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 against Utah State in the opening round of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

In Marshall’s absence, assistant coach Isaac Brown, WSU’s most experienced assistant coach who has been with the team since 2014, has been leading practices, according to sources.