Shockers pounce on South Carolina early for 23-point win, ticket to Cancun championship

The Shockers headed to the Cancun Challenge in search of discovering how far along they are early in the season.

They aced the first test, burying South Carolina early to open with an impressive 70-47 victory over the Gamecocks on Tuesday evening at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. The Shockers will play either West Virginia or Northern Iowa in Wednesday’s championship game, which tips at 7:30 p.m. Central time on CBS Sports Network.

After beating five out-matched teams at Koch Arena, WSU took a step (or two) up in competition and came out looking even better. It is the first 6-0 start by the Shockers since their historic 35-0 start from the 2013-14 season.

Sophomore Erik Stevenson scored a game-high 19 points, all in the first half, to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Trey Wade added 11 points and six rebounds and Jamarius Burton added 10 points and five assists.

The Shockers once again leaned on their sturdy defense, which held South Carolina (4-2) to 32.1% shooting and more importantly, kept the Gamecocks off the glass. USC entered as a top-10 offensive rebounding team in the country, but grabbed a season-low 25.5% (11 offensive rebounds in 43 chances) of its own misses against WSU.

South Carolina did bother WSU with its intense defensive pressure, which resulted in a season-high 16 turnovers for the Shockers. But WSU shot better (41.1%) and out-scored the Gamecocks 17-8 at the free throw line.

WSU won the game by burying South Carolina in a hole in the first half, mainly because of the electric scoring from Stevenson.

He drilled a three-pointer early in the game, as did Wade, to put the Shockers up 8-3 after the first media timeout. Then Stevenson scored seven straight points — another three, a short jumper and another mid-range jumper — and South Carolina’s Frank Martin called timeout after the Gamecocks fell behind 15-5 with 13:52 remaining.

Burton was the next Shocker to give WSU a good spurt, as he went into attack mode off the bench and scored back-to-back times on drives, then drove one more time and dumped it off for Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler to slam it home. After Jaime Echenique scored on a hook, WSU led 23-7 with 10:46 remaining and forced Martin to burn another timeout.

The lead grew to 18 points, 27-9, but South Carolina made its run at the lead with a 13-2 run late in the first half to trim WSU’s lead to 29-22 with 2:48 remaining. For the first time since the start of the game, things became tense on the WSU sideline.

That feeling didn’t last long, as the Shockers closed the first half on a 12-0 run to take a 41-22 lead into halftime.

Wade hit an important three in the corner to stem the South Carolina rally, then Stevenson finished a three-point play and added two more free throws to finish with 19 first-half points. But the rally will be remembered most by the play of 7-foot junior Asbjorn Midtgaard, who pieced together perhaps the best 20-second stretch of his career.

It started with Midtgaard challenging a drive by South Carolina and forcing a miss. The Gamecocks rebounded their own miss, then Midtgaard erased the put-back with a block. At the other end, Sherfield took it in for a layup that missed but Midtgaard was there sprinting the floor to slam the put-back home for the 19-point lead and bring WSU’s rowdy contingent in Cancun to their feet.

That created a sizable advantage that South Carolina never managed to close within 16 points in the second half.

After beating out-matched opponents in the friendly confines of Koch Arena, WSU stepped outside of its comfort zone on Tuesday and flex its muscles with a convincing victory over an SEC opponent.

While South Carolina is projected to finish near the bottom of the SEC standings, the victory over a Power Five opponent on a neutral floor should come in handy for the Shockers in their attempt to build an NCAA Tournament at-large resume.