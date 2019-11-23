Shockers hold off late Oral Roberts rally, improve to 5-0 before Cancun trip

Jaime Echenique is back and Wichita State remains undefeated.

That’s the news Shocker fans wanted from Saturday, as the star center made the season debut of his senior year after missing the last month because of a broken left hand and the Shockers survived a late charge to defeat Oral Roberts, 68-59, at Koch Arena to improve to 5-0.

There were some nervy moments on Saturday, but WSU passed the test of sweeping a five-game homestand against outmatched opponents. Now the real challenges begin, as the Shockers leave 4 a.m. Sunday for Mexico to play South Carolina on Tuesday and then either West Virginia or Northern Iowa on Wednesday in the Cancun Challenge.

Boosting the Shockers is the return of Echenique, the 6-foot-11 center who was WSU’s most efficient and impactful player last season. Echenique played sparingly on Saturday, as he finished with five points, four rebounds and two blocks in 11 minutes played.

Sophomore Jamarius Burton and junior Trey Wade led WSU with a team-high 14 points, while freshman Tyson Etienne chipped in 12 points. Burton finished 7 of 9 shooting, while Wade added six rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Erik Stevenson had a career-high nine assists to go along with eight points and eight rebounds, as WSU finished 48.3% (28 of 58) from the field and held Oral Roberts to 32.3% shooting.

But it didn’t come easy.

WSU allowed a 15-point lead to dwindle to three, 56-53, with 5:52 remaining following a 6-0 spurt by Oral Roberts in less than a minute.

It shouldn’t be a surprise Oral Roberts was so dogged, as the Golden Eagles had hung with Oklahoma State and Tulsa on the road in single-digit losses. Add Saturday at Koch Arena to the list.

The Shockers looked ready to cruise to a comfortable victory when freshman Grant Sherfield drilled his first collegiate three-pointer, then found Etienne in transition for back-to-back threes and a 46-31 lead midway through the second half.

But the Shockers fell back into bad habits (season-high 13 turnovers) and allowed Oral Roberts to not only stick around in the game, but make a push at the lead.

With Oral Roberts within three, Burton swished a pull-up jumper for a 60-55 lead. After a defensive stand, WSU extended its lead to 62-55 when Stevenson connected on another jumper. Trey Wade gave WSU a 64-56 lead when he made a short jump hook and Stevenson found Dennis on a deep pass against the press for a highlight-worthy dunk for a 67-57 lead and essentially secure the win for the Shockers.

WSU gained its first separation of the game with a 10-2 run, as the rally was started by a Wade three-pointer and ended by an Etienne three-pointer to give WSU an 18-7 lead with 13:11 remaining in the first half.

Asbjorn Midtgaard, the junior 7-footer from Denmark, had his best stretch of the season in the first half. He caught a pass rolling to the basket from Stevenson and slammed it away, then kicked out to Wade for a three-pointer, slammed another dump-off pass and grabbed two offensive rebounds in the first half.

But the Shockers never established a rhythm on offense and Oral Roberts stuck around for the rest of the first half, drawing to within five points and staying within 32-25 of WSU at halftime. Burton and Wade combined for 19 of WSU’s 32 first-half points.